GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wilt in shadow of Wall Street's earnings woes

* Spreadbetters see lower openings for European bourses
* Weak results from IBM, Apple take a toll on U.S. shares
* Dollar just shy of highs touched earlier in the week
* Crude futures remain under pressure from supply glut fears
TOKYO, July 22 Asian stocks skidded on Wednesday
after weak earnings dragged down U.S. equities, while the dollar
was trading just below highs hit earlier this week.
S&P 500 mini futures were down about 0.4 percent from
late U.S. levels, after U.S. equities tumbled on weak earnings
from bellwethers IBM and United Technologies, while
Apple Inc slumped in late trading after posting its
results.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open 24 points or 0.4 percent lower; Germany's DAX
to open 40 points or 0.3 percent lower; and France's CAC 40
to open 11 to 13 points or as much as 0.3 percent lower
on Wednesday.
"As goes Apple, as goes the U.S. stock market. So, unless we
see something spectacular from European markets, we should see a
modestly risk-off session in the U.S.," Chris Weston, chief
market strategist at IG, said in a note.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
extended losses and was down about 1.1 percent.
Japan's Nikkei stock index ended down 1.2 percent,
snapping its six-day rising streak and pulling away from
Tuesday's nearly four-week closing high as the Apple news
reverberated on related tech shares.
"Since the market had been rising, such bad news can take a
toll," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa
Securities. "But the impact from Apple's weak forecast should
not drag on."
Spot gold shed about 0.7 percent on the day to
$1,090.95 per ounce, after plunging to five-year lows on Monday
as investors unloaded bullion against a backdrop of improving
risk sentiment after Greece agreed on a plan with its creditors
that will keep it in the euro zone for now.
Standard & Poor's on Tuesday upgraded Greece's sovereign
credit rating by two notches and revised its outlook to stable
from negative, citing euro zone countries' initial agreement to
start negotiations with Athens on a third bailout.
The euro edged down slightly on the day at $1.0935,
toward Monday's three-month low of $1.0808.
The dollar index was steady at 97.331 after rising as
high as 98.151 in the previous session, its highest level since
late April.
The dollar edged down about 0.2 percent against the yen to
123.67 yen after scaling a six-week high of 124.48 yen on
Tuesday.
Crude oil futures remained under pressure as investors
worried about ample supply.
U.S. crude was down 1.4 percent at $50.13, while
Brent shed about 0.9 percent to $56.53.
