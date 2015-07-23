GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip on weak data, dollar strong

* MSCI Asia-Pacific index slips 0.2 pct
* Flows support rotation theme into Asia from LatAm
* China stocks extend gains as market normalizes
* Dollar rebounds after upbeat U.S. home sales data
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, July 23 Asian shares edged lower on
Thursday as mixed regional data and overnight declines on Wall
Street prompted investors to take profits, while the dollar held
steady as expectations for a rise in U.S. interest rates were
strengthened by buoyant home sales.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open around 0.4 percent higher, Germany's DAX 0.3
percent higher, and France's CAC 40 to open around 0.4
percent.
South Korea's economy recorded its weakest expansion in six
years in the second quarter, battered by a deadly virus outbreak
and poor exports, while Japan reported strengthening export
growth in June but concern remained over how shipments to China
might be affected by its slowing economy.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan slipped 0.2 percent but was holding well
above a near 1-1/2 year low hit on July 8.
Tokyo's Nikkei rose 0.4 percent, helped by a weaker
yen, while Australian shares were off 0.2 percent.
Capital flow trends suggest money managers are slowly
turning more bullish towards the region's growth prospects
within the broader emerging market bloc.
Equity and bond inflows turned positive for the week of July
15 in Asia while Latin America posted yet another week of
redemptions from both these asset classes, according to EPFR
data compiled by BNP Paribas.
"Asia remains one of the bright spots in the global economy
with China and India remaining committed to a broader economic
reforms agenda," said Kenneth Akintewe, a portfolio manager at
Aberdeen Asset Management, which has $490.8 billion in assets
under management globally.
China stocks extended their recovery on Thursday from last
month's collapse, with the Shanghai Composite index set
to rise for a sixth consecutive session, led by gains in blue
chips. The Hong Kong market also advanced.
Stock markets were subdued by disappointing earnings from
global tech giants, led by Apple whose shares plunged
overnight, a day after the iPhone maker gave a fourth quarter
revenue forecast that was below market expectations.
Microsoft also slumped after reporting its biggest
quarterly loss.
In currencies, the dollar nudged up 0.1 percent to 124.05
yen after rebounding overnight from a low of 123.27
thanks to a rise in U.S. home sales to a 8-1/2 year peak.
The euro was little changed at $1.09360 after coming
off an overnight peak of $1.0966.
Weaker commodity prices also supported a mild rebound in the
dollar. Brent crude prices extended their decline after losing
1.6 percent on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude
inventories rose last week, while spot gold slid to a
five-year low on the dollar's bounce.
"Sentiment towards commodities as a whole has been
plummeting as the Fed lift-off timeline narrows and the drive to
the dollar returns after six weeks of macro turmoil," Evan
Lucas, market strategist at IG in Melbourne, wrote.
The drop in commodity prices has hurt commodity currencies
such as the Canadian dollar, which held near a six-year low of
C$1.3053 against the U.S. dollar overnight.
The Canadian dollar and other commodity currencies could
weaken even more if the U.S. Federal Reserve begins hiking
interest rates as early as September.
The New Zealand dollar, which also probed multi-year lows
recently against the U.S. currency, fared a little better after
the Reserve Bank of New Zealand delivered a smaller interest
rate cut than some in the market had expected and softened its
rhetoric on the kiwi following its recent, dramatic fall.
The kiwi firmed as high as $0.6654, recovering from
a six-year trough of $0.6498 hit last week.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO, Samuel
Shen and Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)