GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares skid as weak China PMI revives demand concerns

* U.S equities sag in face of downbeat earnings
* Chinese manufacturing activity survey below forecasts
* China PMI hits riskier assets, including Australian dollar
* Oil edges up after settling at multi-month lows
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, July 24 Asian equities stumbled on
Friday after a survey showed China's manufacturing activity
crumbled to 15-month lows, rekindling concerns for the region's
exports as the world's second-largest economy struggles to
arrest a broad downturn.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down about 1 percent in early trading, on
course for a weekly loss of more than 2 percent - one of the
biggest slides this year.
Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to
open down 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open down 0.5
percent, and France's CAC 40 to open down 0.4 percent.
The flash Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 48.2, below economists'
estimate for a reading of 49.7 and the lowest reading since
April last year. It was the fifth straight month below 50, the
level which separates contraction from expansion.
The weak PMI comes on the heels of some gloomy data in some
of the biggest economies in the region.
South Korea's economy recorded its weakest expansion in six
years for the second quarter, while Japanese exports to China
were relatively weak, reviving concerns of slowing corporate
profits across Asia.
The Australian dollar, which investors use as a liquid proxy
for risk in China, slumped to six-year low.
Japan's Nikkei stock index dipped about 0.6 percent,
even though a similar survey for Japan showed improvement. The
flash Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers
Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 51.4 in July from a
final 50.1 in June, suggesting economic growth is picking up
after an expected slump in the second quarter.
"Japan's PMI was good, but Japanese stocks are reacting more
to China's," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.
"Everyone is concerned about the state of China's economy,
and this reaction shows that market is very sensitive to
information like this," she said.
On Wall Street overnight, downbeat corporate earnings
reports sent U.S. equities lower, with all three major U.S.
indexes logging solid losses.
"U.S. equities are looking ripe for a long-awaited
correction and that should keep investor sentiment towards Asia
cautious though Chinese and Japanese equities may gain
tactically in the coming weeks," said Kay Van-Pietersen, Asia
macro strategist at Saxo Partners in Singapore.
China looks set to further reduce interest rates and the
amount of cash its banks must hold as reserves to try to keep
its economy growing at 7 percent this year, which would be the
slowest pace in a quarter of a century, a Reuters poll showed on
Thursday.
In currency markets, better-than-expected U.S. jobless
claims put a floor under U.S. Treasury yields, adding to the
dollar's appeal, and giving further impetus to the monetary
policy divergence trade.
The monetary divergence theme - the Federal Reserve has its
sights on raising rates while the European Central Bank and Bank
of Japan are still deeply committed to monetary easing - is
widely expected to favor the dollar in the long term.
"News from Greece helped, but fundamentally speaking
euro/dollar remains on a downtrend in the long run. European
economic indicators and inflation data are not as strong as they
were at the start of the year, and of course the U.S. is
steadily preparing to hike rates," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief
Japan FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
The dollar was steady on the day at 123.91 yen, a day
after weekly employment data showed that initial jobless claims
declined 26,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 255,000, the lowest
since November 1973.
The euro was broadly flat on the day at $1.09760,
after gaining in the previous session, as the Greek parliament
approved a second set of reforms required to start negotiations
with lenders in a bid to avert bankruptcy.
In fixed income markets, benchmark U.S. 10-year yield
was at 2.29 percent in Asian trading, compared to
its U.S. close of 2.278 percent on Thursday with some analysts
expecting ten-year yields to rise to 3 percent by the year end.
Spot gold was steady on the day at $1,079.4050 an
ounce, but on track for a weekly loss of nearly 4 percent, after
marking its deepest one-day loss in nearly two years on Monday.
Crude oil futures rebounded from multi-month lows recorded
overnight, with U.S. crude up about 0.7 percent at $48.78
a barrel, after marking its lowest settlement since March 31.
Brent added 0.4 percent to $55.51, after it settled
at its lowest level since April 2 on Thursday, amid persistent
fears about a global supply glut.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in TOKYO; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)