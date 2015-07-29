GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up, markets hushed for Fed

* Asia shares tentatively higher, helped by Wall Street
rally
* China stocks dither in choppy trade, uncertainty lingers
* Fed statement due 1800 GMT, may not offer much new
guidance
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 29 Asian shares clung to modest
gains on Wednesday on hopes that Beijing could stem the rout in
its markets without damage to the economy, while caution ruled
elsewhere ahead of a policy decision from the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
The major European markets were also expected to open
higher, while the calmer mood prompted a bounce in some
hard-beaten commodities including copper.
While China's main indexes could not sustain an early rally
neither were they much lower, a relief after Monday's 8 percent
plunge. The CSI300 index of the largest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen was off 0.7 percent, while
the Shanghai Composite slipped 1 percent.
Sentiment has been soothed a little by pledges from Chinese
regulators to buy shares to stabilise stocks if needed and hints
of more policy easing from the central bank.
The steadier tone was enough to lift Australia's main index
0.9 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan rose 0.4 percent.
Japan's Nikkei eased 0.3 percent, hit by sharp falls
in Fanuc Corp and Tokyo Electron.
On Wall Street, the Dow had ended on Tuesday with
gains of 1.09 percent, while the S&P 500 rose 1.24
percent and the Nasdaq 0.98 percent.
Not faring so well was Twitter, which sank 11
percent in extended trade after the microblogging company said
its monthly average users grew at the slowest pace since it went
public in 2013.
The Fed ends a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday
with markets divided on whether it will take a hawkish or dovish
stance, while some suspect it might chose to do neither. No move
on rates is expected this week.
In recent congressional testimony, Fed Chair Janet Yellen
neither ruled out a September hike nor guided the market toward
thinking it was a done deal.
"We think the upcoming FOMC statement will reflect this
non-committal approach," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist
at RBC Capital Markets.
"In other words, there will be no explicit tweak to the
guidance signalling a hike is imminent."
At most, the Fed might sound a little more positive on the
economy and describe risks to the outlook as balanced rather
than "nearly" balanced, Porcelli added.
In currency markets, investors seemed to decide it was safer
not to be actively short of the U.S. dollar ahead of the policy
statement at 1800 GMT.
That kept the dollar steady at 123.45 yen, from a low
of 123.04 on Tuesday, while the euro softened to $1.1052.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was off 0.1
percent at 96.716.
In energy markets, oil prices were subdued ahead of official
data on U.S. stockpiles.
Brent futures were down 24 cents at $53.06 a barrel
and near their lowest since February. U.S. crude futures
slipped 22 cents to $47.76 a barrel.
(Editing by Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)