GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares set for third weekly drop; dollar up ahead of jobs data

By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG/TOKYO, Aug 7 Asian shares bounced off
early lows on Friday but remained on track for their third
straight weekly loss, while the dollar rose ahead of U.S. jobs
data that could spur the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates
in September.
Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to
open 4 points higher, Germany's DAX to open up 0.1
percent, and France's CAC 40 to open flat.
Prospects of higher U.S. rates have sucked funds out of
emerging markets, with a recent slump in Chinese stocks and a
rout in commodities also affecting investor demand.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.2 percent and off about 1.5 percent
for the week, weighed down by weak U.S. equities in the wake of
disappointing earnings reports.
Japan's Nikkei stock index was up 0.2 percent,
erasing earlier losses from investors taking profits after the
Bank of Japan kept its stimulus programme unchanged.
Investors had expected the BOJ to keep its policy unchanged.
The central bank maintained its conviction that inflation will
hit its 2 percent target without additional monetary stimulus.
Upbeat U.S. economic data and hawkish comments by a Fed
official this week have supported the case for policy tightening
and put pressure on emerging markets, with Friday's payrolls
data expected to play a crucial role in the Fed's decision.
Economists expect the U.S. employment report to show that
223,000 jobs were created in July. On Thursday, U.S. jobless
claims rose from the previous week, though the positive trend
was intact.
"Today's report on the U.S. labour market is likely to be of
even greater than usual interest because of the Fed's 'data
dependent' approach to policy in what remains of 2015,"
strategists at Barclays said.
The MSCI world index has advanced 3 percent
this year, while the MSCI emerging markets index
has fallen more than 6.5 percent, as investors
have switched their holdings.
In currencies, the dollar index stood at 97.86, on
track for a second straight weekly gain, as investors focused on
the emerging policy divergence between the Fed and other major
dovish central banks such as Japan and England.
The dollar edged higher on the day at 124.78 yen
after the BOJ policy announcements while the euro edged slightly
higher to $1.0914.
Sterling was not far from overnight lows hit after the Bank
of England sent a dovish message, with only one member voting
for an immediate rate hike versus expectations for at least two
members. The pound was flat at $1.5511, after falling as
low as $1.5465.
In bond markets, U.S. Treasuries were broadly stable as
dealers squared positions before the economic data with
benchmark 10-year notes yielding 2.24 percent.
Japanese 10-year bonds were trading on top of the
day's ranges at 0.43 percent.
In commodities trading, U.S. crude futures edged up after
dropping to multi-month lows overnight after a large drop in
U.S. crude inventories failed to boost prices.
U.S. crude was up about 0.6 percent at $44.92 after
skidding as low as $44.20 on Thursday, not far from the six-year
low of $42.05 hit in March. Brent rose 0.6 percent to
$49.81 a barrel, pulling away from Thursday's six-month low
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index
plumbed fresh lows not seen since 2003 with a
year-to-date decline of nearly 14 percent.
