GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares bounce back from 2-year lows, dollar firm

* Asian shares hold slim gains after mixed US data
* Weak NY state manufacturing data offset by strong housing
figures
* Thai baht at 6-year low after Bangkok bomb attack
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 18 Asian shares recovered from
two-year lows on Tuesday as strong U.S. housing data offset
concerns from a weak U.S. manufacturing report, while the
dollar's prospective yield advantage kept it firm.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.1 percent and most shares
markets in Asia rose, lifting the MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.4 percent
from its two-year low marked on Monday.
Two highly contrasting U.S. economic indicators published on
Monday left many market players scratching their heads on the
state of the U.S. economy and added to uncertainty over when the
Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates.
The New York Fed's Empire State general business conditions
index tumbled from 3.86 in July to -14.92 in August, its lowest
since April 2009, due to steep drops in new orders and
shipments.
"The New York Fed's index is a relatively new and volatile
index. Still, one would hesitate to brush it aside when it is
hitting the lowest level since April 2009, when the world was
still reeling from the aftermath of the Lehman shock," said
Chotaro Morita, chief fixed income strategist at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
But a later report from the National Association of Home
Builders showed U.S. homebuilder sentiment rose in August to its
highest level since a matching reading almost a decade ago.
In the end, Wall Street shares rose. The S&P 500 Index
rose 0.5 percent, while U.S. bond yields dropped, with
the benchmark 10-year yield slipping to 2.169 percent
from last week's close of 2.198 percent.
U.S. interest rate futures <0#FF:> <0#ED:> hardly budged,
with markets still not fully convinced the Fed will raise rates
in September.
Most investors, however, are certain a rate hike will occur
by the end of year but any subsequent rate hikes will come very
slowly, given the fragile state of the global economy.
That outlook is enough to set the dollar apart from other
currencies which are likely to be capped by continued or further
monetary easing.
The dollar index against a basket of currencies held firm
after three days of gains to stand at 96.842 , off
one-month low of 95.926 hit last Wednesday following China's
surprise devaluation of the yuan.
"It's not that China is trying to intentionally lower the
yuan long-term. It has just brought down the yuan in line with
realistic levels as the yuan had been kept in a way artificially
high," said Shuji Shirota, head of macro economic strategy group
at HSBC in Tokyo.
"The impact of the yuan move on global markets isn't large,"
he said.
China's central bank set the yuan's midpoint near
Monday's closing price. The yuan held little changed at 6.3902
to the dollar in the onshore trade. The offshore yuan
edged up 0.1 percent to 6.4355 per dollar.
The euro stood at $1.1075, stabilising for now after
slipping 0.3 percent on Monday. The dollar traded at 124.47 yen
, up slightly from late U.S. levels.
The Thai baht fell 0.4 percent to a fresh six-year
low of 35.55 baht to the dollar, after a bomb blast in Bangkok
on Monday killed 19 people, including three foreign tourists,
raising worries about fall in tourism revenues.
Commodity prices remained under pressure from worries about
a slower growth in China.
Brent oil futures marked a six-month closing low of
$48.74 per barrel on Monday, also hurt by news of an April-June
economic contraction in Japan, the world's third biggest
consumer of oil.
It fell another 0.3 percent to $48.58 in Asia on Tuesday
while U.S. crude futures flirted with 6 1/2-year lows.
The copper futures fell 0.4 percent to $5,095 per
tonne, edging near its six-year low of $5,062 set last week.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer & Kim
Coghill)