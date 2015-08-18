GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-year lows as China woes, dollar firm

* US rate hike, China slowdown hit Asian shares
* Thai shares, currency hit after Bangkok bomb attack
* European shares seen rising after Wall St gains
* Weak NY state manufacturing data offset by strong housing
figures
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 18 Asian shares fell to a two-year
low on Tuesday on worries that cooling demand in China will
weigh on the trade-reliant region, while the dollar held firm
after strong U.S. housing data offset concerns from a weak
manufacturing report.
But spreadbetters expected better sentiment in Europe, with
Germany's DAX, Britain's FTSE and France's CAC
40 all seen up 0.3 percent.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan fell 0.4 percent, hitting its lowest level
since August 2013, while Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.2
percent.
"Investors are becoming cautious ahead of a likely U.S. rate
hike, which they haven't seen for a long time. Concerns that the
slowdown in China will hurt other Asian countries with close
link to China are weighing as well," Masahiro Ichikawa, senior
strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.
Thai shares hit a 1-1/2-year low and the baht fell to
six-year low after a bomb blast in Bangkok on Monday killed 19
people, including three foreign tourists.
Wall Street shares rose on Monday though two highly
contrasting U.S. economic indicators left many market players
scratching their heads on the state of the U.S. economy and
added to uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve will begin
raising interest rates.
The New York Fed's Empire State general business conditions
index tumbled from 3.86 in July to -14.92 in August, its lowest
since April 2009, due to steep drops in new orders and
shipments.
But a later report from the National Association of Home
Builders showed U.S. homebuilder sentiment rose in August to its
highest level since a matching reading almost a decade ago.
Wall Street shares rose in the end, with the S&P 500 Index
gaining 0.5 percent. But U.S. bond prices also gained,
with the benchmark 10-year yield slipping to 2.162 percent
.
U.S. interest rate futures <0#FF:> <0#ED:> hardly budged,
with markets still not fully convinced the Fed will raise rates
in September.
Most investors, however, are certain a rate hike will occur
by the end of year but any subsequent rate hikes will come very
slowly, given the fragile state of the global economy.
That outlook is enough to set the dollar apart from other
currencies which are likely to be capped by continued or further
monetary easing.
The dollar index against a basket of currencies held
firm after three days of gains to stand at 96.953. It has risen
over 1 percent from a one-month low of 95.926 hit last Wednesday
following China's surprise devaluation of the yuan.
"It's not that China is trying to intentionally lower the
yuan long-term. It has just brought down the yuan in line with
realistic levels as the yuan had been kept in a way artificially
high," said Shuji Shirota, head of macro economic strategy group
at HSBC in Tokyo.
"The impact of the yuan move on global markets isn't large,"
he said.
China's central bank on Tuesday set the yuan's midpoint
near Monday's closing price. But the yuan edged down
0.2 percent to 6.4090 to the dollar, raising some
concerns that it could fall further.
The euro eased 0.2 percent to $1.1058, extending its
losses. The dollar traded at 124.47 yen, up slightly from
late U.S. levels.
Commodity prices remained under pressure from worries about
slower growth in China. Indonesia reported a much deeper than
expected drop in its July exports, with sales to China down 10.7
percent from a year earlier.
Brent oil futures fell 0.4 percent to $48.55 per
barrel, edging closer to a six-month intraday low of $48.24
touched last week.
Copper futures fell 0.5 percent to $5,089.50 per
tonne, edging near a six-year low of $5,062 set last week.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer & Kim
Coghill)