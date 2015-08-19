GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares shaken as China stocks extend plunge

* Shanghai shares plunge, rekindling worries on China growth
* Spreadbetters expect lower open for European bourses
* Nikkei down 1.5 pct, ex-Japan Asia index hits 2-year
trough
* Yuan feels tremors from buckling China stocks to edge
lower
* Emerging market shares at 4-year low
By Hideyuki Sano and Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Aug 19 Asian shares retreated to two-year
lows on Wednesday after Chinese stocks extended their plunge,
continuing to stoke fears about the stability of China's
economy.
With Chinese stocks steepening their decline, spreadbetters
forecast a lower open from Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC.
The Shanghai Composite Index retreated 2.8 percent,
extending Tuesday's 6 percent slide, amid growing worries that
the government could be scaling back its rescue efforts.
"Market confidence was hit the most by signs that the
'national team' is starting to retreat," Zhou Lin, analyst at
Huatai Securities said, referring to government funds that
bought stocks in early summer to halt a market rout.
China's securities regulator said late last week that the
market had normalised and the government would allow market
forces to play a bigger role in determining stock prices.
Japan's Nikkei fell 1.5 percent and South Korea's
Kospi lost 1.3 percent.
"Investors care about these two things - China's economy and
the timing of a U.S. rate hike. These two concerns dominate
their minds now," said Masaru Hamasaki, head of market &
investment information department at Amundi Japan.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slid to a two-year low and was last down 0.3
percent. Australian stocks bucked the trend and climbed
1.3 percent.
The yuan, which tanked last week after China's shock
devaluation but has shown signs of stabilising after Beijing
later worked to arrest its fall, has begun to feel the tremors
from sliding Chinese equities.
Spot yuan was changing hands at 6.3993 per
dollar, slightly weaker than Tuesday's close of 6.3938.
"We think yesterday's stock market crash (in China)
reinforced yuan depreciation sentiment, which will encourage
more capital outflows, necessitating more open market operations
and ultimately a reserve requirement ratio cut in the current
quarter," strategists at ING wrote.
The spectre of a slowdown in China's economic growth and a
U.S. interest rate hike have hit asset markets in emerging
economies hardest.
MSCI's emerging market index fell to its lowest
level since October 2011. It has dropped more than 20 percent
from the year's peak hit in April.
Concerns about slowing demand from China for commodities
also hit copper prices, which slid to a six-year low of
$4,983 a tonne, breaking the psychological $5,000 level. It last
stood at $5,012.00 a tonne.
That in turn knocked copper exporters, with the Chilean peso
sinking to 12-year lows.
Ripples were also felt in other emerging currencies
following China's surprise move to weaken the yuan last week.
Vietnam widened the dollar/dong trading band to 3
percent from 2 percent, the second move in a week, in an effort
to protect its exports.
A number of emerging market currencies, meanwhile, are
facing capital outflows as investors shift funds to the dollar,
on which interest rates look set to rise.
U.S. housing starts rose to a near eight-year high in July
as builders ramped up construction of single-family homes,
supporting the case for a rate hike.
Many investors and economists see the Fed as most likely to
make its first hike in nearly a decade next month as the labour
market continues to improve.
The minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting due later
on Wednesday will be scrutinised with extra care for any new
clues on the Fed's likely timing.
The prospects of higher rates supported the dollar against
most other currencies. The euro traded at $1.1052, having
hit a one-week low of $1.1016 on Tuesday.
Oil resumed falling after a brief bounce on Tuesday.
Prospects of demand from the United States weakening during the
upcoming autumn and a slowdown in Asia's leading economies have
weighed on the commodity.
U.S. crude futures were down 0.6 percent at $42.38
per barrel, edging back towards a 6-1/2-year low of $41.35
struck on Friday. Brent crude was down 0.5 percent at
$48.56 a barrel and in reach of 6-1/2-month troughs.
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney in
Shanghai, Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by Eric Meijer and
Jacqueline Wong)