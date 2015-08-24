GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slump as China falls gather pace, yen rallies

* Shanghai stocks lose 9 pct, no steps from Beijing
disappoint
* S&P 500 mini futures sink 2.9 pct to a 10-mth trough
* Dollar slides vs euro, yen; Treasury yields hit 4-mth low
* Crude oil, copper, aluminium lowest since 2009
* Spreadbetters European stocks opening sharply lower
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Aug 24 Asian stocks slumped to 3-year
lows on Monday as a slide in Chinese equities gathered pace,
hastening an exodus from riskier assets as fears of a China-led
global economic slowdown churned through markets.
A 2.9 percent fall in S&P 500 mini futures to a
10-month trough during Asian trading hours suggested the falls
could continue later in the global session.
Against this gloomy backdrop, spreadbetters forecast a
sharply lower open for Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC indexes.
Safe-haven government bonds and the yen rallied on the
widespread unrest in financial markets, set in motion when China
sharply devalued its yuan and stoked fears about the state of
its economy.
"Markets are panicking. Things are starting look like the
Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s. Speculators are
selling assets that seem the most vulnerable," said Takako
Masai, the head of research at Shinsei Bank in Tokyo.
Stock exchanges from Japan to Indonesia were hit hard as
Chinese shares slid from the open on Monday after Beijing
offered no big policy move at the weekend to support equities,
as was widely expected after last week's 11 percent plunge.
Shanghai shares dived 9 percent to a six-month low,
wiping out this year's gains.
"The market is in a downtrend. There's no good news, stocks
are still expensive, and there's no fresh money coming in," said
Qi Yifeng, analyst at consultancy CEBM.
"With no RRR (reserve requirement) cut over the weekend, the
market will directly head south."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
duly sank 5.1 percent to a three-year low.
Tokyo's Nikkei was down 4.1 percent and Australian
shares retreated to a two-year trough.
"China could be forced to devalue the yuan even more, should
its economy falter, and the equity markets are dealing with the
prospect of a weaker yuan amplifying the negative impact from a
sluggish Chinese economy," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical
analyst at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
Indonesia's stock index fell 4.3 percent to its
lowest point since December 2013, as the global market sold off
concerns over China's economy.
A Caixin/Markit PMI survey on Friday showed Chinese
manufacturing activity shrank at the fastest pace since 2009.
Even before the Chinese markets opened, stocks in Asia took
a beating after fears of a China-led global economic slowdown
drove Wall Street, previously seen as a safe-haven, to its
steepest one-day drop in nearly four years on Friday.
The cost to insure China's five-year government debt
with credit default swaps (CDS) rose on Monday
to around 117 basis points, or $117,000 per year for five years
to insure $10 million in debt, from around 100 basis points last
week, according to Markit data.
South Africa's rand briefly touched a new all-time
low of 14.0000 against the dollar.
The Malaysian ringgit hit a 17-year low.
The dollar was down 0.8 percent at 120.98 yen after
hitting a six-week low of 120.73. The euro soared to a 6-1/2
month high of $1.1499.
U.S. Treasury yields extended their decline on safety
buying alongside the slide in equities. The benchmark 10-year
Treasury note yield touched a four-month low below 2
percent.
Brent and U.S. crude oil futures hit fresh 6-1/2-year lows
as concerns about a global supply glut added to worries over
potentially weaker demand from China.
U.S. crude was down 2.8 percent at $39.33 a barrel
while Brent lost 2.4 percent to $44.35 a barrel.
Copper, seen as a barometer of global industrial demand,
tumbled with three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
hitting a six-year low of $4,920 a tonne. Aluminium
also slid to its lowest since 2009 of $1,526 a tonne.
(Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney in Beijing and Hideyuki
Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Eric Meijer & Shri Navaratnam)