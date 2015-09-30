GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rally, but on track for worst quarterly loss in 4 years

* MSCI Asia-Pacific index rises after hitting 3-year lows
* Nikkei gains, brushing aside Japan industrial output drop
* Weak commodity outlook and China economy fears still weigh
* Crude drops on U.S. inventory buildup
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Asian stock markets
rallied on Wednesday after sliding to 3-year lows, but concerns
lingered over slumping commodities prices and China's cooling
economy.
European markets were set to follow Asia higher, with
financial spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 to open as
much as 1.2 percent higher.
U.S. stock futures rose 0.8 percent, suggesting a
stronger opening on Wall Street later in the session.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.6 percent after plumbing its lowest since
June 2012 on Tuesday on fears that China's slowdown would curb
its huge appetite for commodities and resources.
The index was on track for a 2.9 percent decline in
September, extending losses for the quarter to 17.7 percent, its
worst quarterly performance in four years.
Japan's Nikkei brushed aside an unexpected drop in
the country's industrial output to close up 2.7 percent, paring
losses for the quarter to 14.1 percent, its deepest since 2010.
"The current environment represents a winding back of the
overly bullish expectations of both commodity demand and Chinese
growth - to a more balanced expectation of progressive, not
exponential, growth," said Angus Gluskie, managing director of
White Funds Management in Sydney.
Demand for the safe-haven yen eased as global stocks
steadied and some semblance of calm returned to markets, but
traders said month-end and quarter-end flows meant that
volatility is likely to remain a feature.
The dollar index against a basket of major currencies
edged up 0.2 percent. The dollar fetched 119.96 yen,
having turned around from a low of 119.24. The euro slipped 0.1
percent to $1.1231.
Commodity currencies languished, with the Canadian dollar
slipping 0.1 percent to an 11-year low of C$1.3407.
Traders said U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday could help
strengthen, or weaken, the case for the Federal Reserve raising
U.S. interest rates before the end of the year, thus setting the
tone for the dollar.
The market will also be keeping an eye on Fed Chair Janet
Yellen, who is due to give welcome remarks at a conference later
on Wednesday.
And commodities and global financial markets face a major
test of nerves on Thursday, when the closely-watched Chinese
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is likely to show the country's
factory sector shrank for the second month in a row in
September.
China's CSI300 climbed 1.2 percent, helping reduce
losses for the quarter to 28 percent. The Hang Seng's 1.7
percent gain also helped shrink losses to 20 percent for the
quarter.
South Korea's Kospi reversed earlier losses to end
the day 1 percent higher, paring losses to 5.4 percent for the
quarter.
Australian shares closed up 2.1 percent, for a
quarterly decline of 8 percent.
"Global equities are closing in on their worst quarter since
2011, with a number of factors fuelling fears in an already
jittery market, including weak global growth, driven by
deceleration in emerging markets, particularly China,"
strategists at Barclays wrote.
"We recommend overweight positions in Japanese and European
equities."
Investors drew some relief as mining and trading giant
Glencore recovered 16.9 percent overnight having falen
to a record low at the start of the week on concerns over the
company's ability to withstand a prolonged decline in metals
prices.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.9 percent to $5,013 a tonne, compared with a
six-year low of $4,855 hit in August.
Prices of other industrial metals like aluminium and
zinc also halted their recent routs overnight.
Crude oil futures dipped after U.S. inventories showed a
weekly buildup that far exceeded analysts' expectations. [ID:
nL3N12016M]
U.S. crude fell 0.6 percent to $44.95 a barrell,
while Brent slid 0.4 percent to $48.05.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore & Kim Coghill)