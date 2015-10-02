GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks to post tiny weekly gains; Hong Kong leads

* Broad PMI trends signal further economic slowdown
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Oct 2 Asian stocks firmed on Friday
and appear set to end the week higher, although the outlook
remained grim as investors continued dumping emerging market
assets as their growth expectations faded. The dollar crept
higher.
Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to
open 0.3 percent up, Germany's DAX to open 0.4 percent
higher, and France's CAC 40 to open 0.6 percent up.
Hong Kong stocks led the region's gainers with a 2.6
percent rise, lifted by a bounce in the Chinese Enterprise Index
which tracks Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong,
after latest policy steps to shore up the flagging economy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.3 percent, and was on track for a weekly
gain of 1.2 percent. It posted its poorest quarterly performance
with a decline of 17 percent, the worst since 2011.
Australia's shares fell 1.1 percent while Japan's
Nikkei Average fell 0.4 percent. China is shut for a
week-long holiday and India is closed for a local holiday.
Beijing on Wednesday said it would cut the minimum down
payment level for first-time home buyers in many cities, the
second policy measure in two days to fire up Chinese
consumption.
"Even if this might not have much impact on property prices,
it shows the central government has policy intentions to boost
GDP growth," said Castor Pang, head of research at Core
Pacific-Yamaichi in Hong Kong.
However, a number of economists pointed out the broader
economic outlook for the region remained bleak.
"The difference between new orders and inventories is a
good leading indicator for industrial production in Asia," said
Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC in
Hong Kong. "Unfortunately, this signals a further deceleration
of activity into the year-end."
In line with falling economic activity, earnings growth
expectations for the remainder of the year for MSCI Asia-ex
Japan have been slashed to their lowest levels this year,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Net non-resident portfolio flows to emerging markets were
negative for the third consecutive month in September, with
investors estimated to have pulled out $40 billion worth of
funds in the third quarter, making it the worst since December
2008, according to the Institute of International Finance.
Nowhere was this flight from emerging market assets more
evident than in the bond markets with a spread measuring the gap
between U.S. high yield and investment grade debt at its highest
level in more than three years at 430 basis points, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
In foreign exchange markets, the dollar is holding its own
against other currencies before a key U.S. jobs report that
could determine the chances of the Federal Reserve raising
interest rates before year-end.
Economists expect U.S. nonfarm payrolls, due later in the
global day, to show that employers added 203,000 jobs in
September, according to a Reuters poll.
"A very bullish report would of course have a big impact.
But the Fed may not make its rates decision on employment data
alone," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at
Barclays in Tokyo.
The dollar was buying 119.96 yen, broadly flat from
late U.S. trading, while the euro was steady at $1.11760.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six rival currencies, was down about 0.1 percent at
96.220.
U.S. crude futures were up about 1.1 percent at
$45.23 a barrel, after a choppy session in which traders
monitored the unpredictable path of storm Joaquin, and whether
it would strike the New Jersey coast and possibly disrupt
refineries there.
Brent crude was up about 1 percent in Asian trading
at $48.00 a barrel. A 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core
Commodity CRB Index held at one-week lows.
