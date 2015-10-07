GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 7-week high as oil jump eases supply worries

* Asian shares jumps on oil, upbeat guidance from Samsung
* Oil prices break above past range, WTI hits 2 1/2-month
high
* Fading expectations of Fed hike support risk assets
* BOJ stands pat but easing hopes remain
* European shares seen steady to slightly weaker
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 7 Asian stocks hit a seven-week high
on Wednesday as a pick up in oil prices boosted resource shares
and emerging economy currencies, with sentiment also helped by
South Korea's Samsung Electronics issuing better than expected
profit guidance.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 1.6 percent, to reach its highest level
since Aug. 20.
Samsung Electronics' led the gains, surging 8.7
percent.
The smartphone giant said it would post its first quarterly
profit gain in two years due to strong sales of chips and
displays, though analysts attributed much of the earnings
surprise to the weaker won.
"Exporters are rising as Samsung Elec's earnings guidance
signalled that exporters could show better-than-expected
earnings thanks to a weak won," said Rhoo Yong-seok, an analyst
at Hyundai Securities.
European shares are expected to be steady to slightly
softer, with spread betters looking for a flat opening in
Britain's FTSE and Germany's DAX and a fall of
up to 0.2 percent in France's CAC 40.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8 percent, recovering from
brief losses after the BOJ refrained from easing, as speculators
reckon Governor Haruhiko Kuroda could opt to unleash new
stimulus as early as its next policy meeting on Oct. 30.
"A lot of people think that the BOJ will act at the end of
October due to the weak conditions in the Japanese economy,"
said Seiki Orimi, senior investment analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities.
A jump in oil prices helped offset some concerns that
China's slowdown could lead to overcapacity in many industries,
especially the resource sector.
Crude futures prices broke out of month-old trading ranges,
in part supported by news that non-OPEC producer Russia and key
OPEC member Saudi Arabia discussed the oil market last week.
The two countries plan to continue exchanging views on the
oil market, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told
reporters.
Oil traders were encouraged by expectations that the world's
two largest oil exporting countries may take measures to ease
the supply glut, even though analysts have warned that their
opposing positions over Syria could hamper cooperation.
Brent, the global benchmark for crude, hit a
one-month high of $52.53 per barrel, adding 1.1 percent in Asia
on top of a 5.4 percent rise the previous day.
A rise above its Aug. 31 high of $54.32 could fan optimism
that the worst may be over for the oil market.
U.S. crude futures managed to climb above its late
August peak to hit their highest level since late July, rising
to as high as $49.44.
Silver also jumped to 3 1/2-month high of $16.095 per
ounce on Tuesday and last stood at $15.935.
Risk assets were also underpinned as many investors have
scaled back their expectations that the Federal Reserve would
raise interest rates this year following surprisingly weak U.S.
jobs data on Friday.
The Indonesian and Malaysian currencies, the worst
performers among emerging Asian currencies this year, both
reacted positively.
The Indonesian rupiah surged 2.3 percent on
Wednesday, taking its gains so far this week to over five
percent. The Malaysian ringgit also jumped 2.4 percent.
The New Zealand dollar popped to a seven-week high
on a solid rise in dairy prices.
The Australian dollar hit a two-week high of $0.7188
while the Canadian dollar firmed to C$1.3026, nearing its
September peak of C$1.3013.
The U.S. dollar was soft against major currencies as
expectations of a Fed rate hike before the end of the year have
ebbed
The euro traded at $1.1267, near this week's high of
$1.12895.
The dollar's index against six major currencies fell to
95.327, its lowest level this week and near Friday's low of
95.218.
Against the yen the dollar dipped to as low as 119.75 yen
after the BOJ refrained from easing. It last stood at
120.02 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day.
Although the outcome was widely expected, some market
players had harboured hopes for "surprise easing".
(Additional reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore, By Yeawon
Choi in Seoul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)