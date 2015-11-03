GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks break 5-day losing streak but outlook wary

* Asia shares try to rally higher after run of losses
* Corporate earnings growth forecasts hold near lows
* Oil, commodities dogged by poor demand, ample supply
* Aus cbank holds fire but leaves room for more easing
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Nov 3 Asian stocks rose on Tuesday
helped by buoyant U.S. markets and recent data that indicated
the global economy may have turned a corner, though wary central
banks signalled a recovery may be anything but durable.
European stocks are set to open higher with spreadbetters
expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 0.4 percent,
Germany's DAX was seen 0.2 percent higher, and France's
CAC 40 up 0.3 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
broke a five-day losing streak, rising 1.4
percent. While it has gained more than 11 percent since the end
of September, it is still down more than 10 percent this year.
Recent gains in Asian stocks have been established on
growing hopes that U.S. interest rates aren't likely to rise as
quickly as previously thought, and on a growing sense of relief
over China's growth numbers as evident from recent official
data.
But there as signs of a potential headwind for Asia in the
coming months as those factors show the two powerful global
engines for world growth, namely the U.S. and China, are
sputtering, likely hurting the export-led economies in the
region.
Global manufacturing growth accelerated to a seven-month
high in October but remained muted despite factories cutting
their prices at the steepest rate since May 2013, a business
survey showed on Monday.
Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics at HSBC,
suspects much of the improvement may be temporary, reflecting
the lift from new electronics products, as manufacturers are
still cutting jobs or slowing hiring, especially in China, India
and South Korea.
That was evident in plenty on Tuesday with a cautious
Reserve Bank of Australia holding rates but keeping the option
open for further policy easing while price action largely kept
within well-trod ranges, especially with Japan out on a holiday.
"They've obviously left the door open to cut rates but
something needs to happen to get that rate cut over the line,"
said Michael Blythe, chief economist at CBA, referring to the
Reserve Bank of Australia's latest rate vote.
Corporate earnings growth expectations also painted a wary
picture with 12-month forecasts for the constituents of the MSCI
World, S&P500, Europe and Asian stocks holding near five-year
lows.
Within Asia, Jakarta and Hong Kong led the
region higher. In China, the CSI300 index of the
largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen was flat.
Wall Street had a good outing with major indexes in the
black led by Nasdaq which rose 1.45 percent to its
highest close since 2000. Futures pointed to a brisk start.
In contrast, government bonds were pressured by improving
economic data in Europe and comments from European Central Bank
officials that cast doubt on the need for more stimulus.
Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said the ECB was
right to consider stepping up its bond buying to boost inflation
but had to think very carefully before doing so.
That pushed up yields across the euro zone while yields on
U.S. 10-year Treasuries reached their highest in five weeks at
2.189 percent.
Activity was much lighter in currencies where investors are
awaiting clarity on whether the Federal Reserve will start
hiking rates in December.
The dollar index was barely changed at 96.866 after
drifting between 96.635 and 96.965. The euro was hemmed in a
tight $1.1000-$1.1053 range and last stood at $1.1080.
Against the yen, the greenback was equally restrained at
120.64. The Australian dollar rose to one-week
highs as investors began pricing out a December rate cut.
In commodities, oil has been weighed by the prospect of weak
Chinese demand and record-high Russian production.
Brent was slightly firmer at $48.86 a barrel, while
U.S. crude rose 0.4 percent to $46.29 a barrel.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Wayne
Cole in SYDNEY; Editing by Christopher Cushing)