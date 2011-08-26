GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares edge up, euro firm; Bernanke's speech awaited

(Updates throughout)
* Asian shares edge up, markets quiet ahead of Bernanke
speech
* Euro firm on Spanish debt brake deal
By Frederik Richter
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Asian shares edged up on
Friday and gold slipped ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke on the U.S. economic outlook later in the
day, while the euro gained after Spain agreed on a
constitutional debt brake.
European shares are seen opening flat to lower, ahead
of the speech, according to financial bookmakers.
S&P 500 futures ESc1 rose 0.4 percent during Asian
trading hours, pointing to slight gains in Western markets
later.
Stocks on Wall Street fell on Thursday as investors lowered
their expectations that Bernanke, who is due to address central
bankers at an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at
about 1400 GMT on Friday will announce drastic
measures to kickstart growth in the world's top economy.
His speech last year laid the groundwork for the Fed's $600
billion bond-buying program to revive the economy under the
rubric "QE2" for the Fed's second round of stimulus, or
quantitative easing.
While investors have speculated Bernanke could signal a new
monetary offensive in his talk, many analysts say he could well
disappoint those looking for major measures, such as a QE3.
"The market is lacking upside potential as some doubt there
will be another round of quantitative easing from the Fed," said
Lee Suk-won, a market strategist at E-Trade Securities.
Investors are also looking out for the U.S. government's
preliminary estimate for June-quarter economic growth before
Bernanke's speech on Friday.
The MSCI world equity index edged up
0.1 percent, taking its gains this week to almost 2 percent,
which recovers only a fraction of the steep 16 percent loss it
suffered over the four previous weeks.
Asian stocks flip-flopped on Friday, with the Nikkei
225 index closing up 0.29 percent at 0530 GMT, while the
broader MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index gained
0.1 percent.
"While there is speculation that there may not be a
clear indication of QE3 from Bernanke, investors do not want to
take positions," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst
at Mizuho Securities.
The Australian dollar rose 0.5 percent against the U.S.
dollar after cautiously upbeat comments by Australia's
top central banker pointed to lower risks of deep interest rates
cuts.
The Euro rose against the U.S. dollar to $1.4427,
boosted by an agreement between Spain's government and
opposition parties to enshrine caps on public debt in the
country's constitution.
Brent crude LCOc1 was flat at $110.60 per barrel
ahead of the Bernanke speech, with sentiment supported by
worries about Hurricane Irene's impact U.S. East Coast
supplies.
Gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,778.6, but the
precious metal is still on track for a weekly loss of almost 4
percent, its first after seven straight weeks of gains as
investors rushed into the safe haven during unprecedented market
turmoil.
(Additional reporting by Ju-min Park; in Seoul and Ayai
Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)