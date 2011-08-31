UPDATE 1-European shares seen up; down sharply in August

* European shares seen up, head for worst month since Oct
2008
* Asia stocks mildly up, on track for biggest drop since May
2010
* Fed stimulus hopes underpin equities, keep dollar under
pressure
* U.S. jobs data on Friday could decide next Fed move: MF
Global
* Gold poised for biggest monthly gain since Nov 2009
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Aug 31 European stocks may edge
higher on Wednesday, poised to end a volatile month on a mildly
stronger note, while the dollar struggled on heightened
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would do more to
stimulate the economy.
Minutes of the Fed's early August meeting released on
Tuesday showed policymakers discussed a range of unusual tools
they could use to help the economy, with some actually
pressuring for bold new steps to shore up a flagging recovery.
This added to expectations the Fed may spring into action at
the next meeting in September.
"The FOMC meeting minutes showed that Fed governors are
becoming anxious, indicating a few members felt that recent
developments justified a more substantial move," said Jessica
Hoversen, fixed income and foreign exchange analyst at MF Global
in note.
"A rise in unemployment on Friday may push this faction of
Fed officials over the edge," she said.
Hopes of a Fed stimulus offered some respite to beaten down
European shares which could yet post their biggest monthly drop
since October 2008.
European stocks bore the brunt of the severe setback earlier
this month as markets were roiled by a sovereign downgrade in
the U.S., persistent debt problems in the euro zone and sharp
cuts to global growth expectations.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
is down 13 percent this month while Germany's DAX has
slumped 21 percent and is down nearly 25 percent since hitting a
3-1/2 year high in May this year.
The indexes are expected to open 0.3-0.5 percent higher,
according to financial spreadbetters.
In Asia, the MSCI index of Asian stocks outside Japan
is down 9.5 percent. On the day it rose 0.9
percent helped by a 1.7 percent jump in Korea's KOSPI .
U.S. stocks futures SPc1 pointed to an extension of the
modest overnight gains as signs of the Fed willing to take
aggressive steps helped offset the gloom from the slump in
consumer confidence in the U.S., which hit a two-year low.
In Japan, the Nikkei closed flat at 8,955.2 on
profit-taking after four straight gaining sessions.
"The index may stay in a narrow range below 9,000 until we
have more catalysts for a U.S. economic recovery," said Fumiyuki
Takahashi, managing director at Barclays Capital.
He added that domestic institutional investors such as
pension funds are buying below 9,000, while foreign investors
are hesitant to take positions ahead of U.S. non-manufacturing
data from the Institute for Supply Management and U.S. jobs data
later this week.
JOBS DATA AWAITED
A Reuters poll showed economist forecast U.S. non-farm
payrolls rising 80,000 in August with unemployment staying at
9.1 percent.
In currency markets, the euro fell across the board,
particularly against commodity currencies, after lukewarm demand
at an Italian bond auction threatened to push the euro zone's
third biggest economy back to the centre of the region's debt
crisis.
The dollar faced problems of its own as the prospect of
further monetary easing in the U.S. would further cement its
status as a funding currency in carry trades.
The dollar index which measures the dollar's strength
against a trade-weighted basket of currencies is down 6.3
percent this year and is poised to finish flat on the month.
Brent crude LCOc1 hovered at $114 a barrel on Wednesday
after posting six days of gains on expectations the United
States will act again to try to stimulate its economy and boost
fuel demand.
Spot gold edged lower on the day, pulling back from a 2.6
percent rally in the previous session but in contrast to stocks,
is set for its biggest monthly gain since November 2009. It is
up 12.6 percent this month.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in TOKYO; Editing by
Ramya Venugopal)