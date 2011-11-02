GLOBAL MARKETS-Greek worry revives risk aversion, Fed in focus

* European markets seen up around 1 percent on Fed hopes
* MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan falls over 1 pct, Nikkei slides
2.2 pct
* Euro hovers near 3-week lows vs dollar
* Firm dollar index weighs on commodities
* Asia credits widen, 10-yr JGB yields dip below 1 pct on
flight bid
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Nov 2 Asian shares fell and the euro
stuck near 3-week lows against the dollar on Wednesday, as
investors shed riskier assets after Greece's shock call for a
referendum stoked fears about the viability of a European debt
deal struck just last week.
Stocks wiped out all gains made during the huge relief rally
last week that followed an announcement that European leaders
had agreed a basic framework to help reduce Greece's huge debts,
boost the region's bailout fund and strengthen banks.
Japanese stocks led Asian losses, falling more than 2
percent, but European shares were expected to rebound from
Tuesday's sharp losses on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve
may signal more measure to aid a fragile economic recovery.
Safety bids supported government bonds but weakened Asian
credit markets and pushed oil prices sharply down, while
safe-haven gold rose but was capped by a firmer dollar.
Xiao Minjie, chief economist at FuNNeX Asset Management in
Tokyo, said the current environment was worse than three years
ago when the collapse of Lehman Brothers triggered a financial
market meltdown.
"Investors don't want to take risks, halting both inflows to
and outflows from funds," Xiao said.
"Lehman was a problem of a single financial institution. We
now face an issue of sovereign debt and fiscal problems that is
far more complicated to resolve."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell as much as 1.7 percent before recouping
some of the losses to fall 0.7 percent on Wednesday. Japan's
Nikkei share slid 2.2 percent.
Financial bookmakers in London called the FTSE 100 index
to open up 0.7 percent, while Germany's DAX was
seen up 1 percent and France's CAC-40 up 1.2 percent.
"European markets are seen edging up on speculative hopes of
a dovish FOMC. Hopes are for some sign of further easing in the
wings to ensure that the U.S. economic recovery doesn't falter,"
said Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads.
The Federal Open Market Committee, which concludes its
two-day policy meeting on later Wednesday, could begin to
prepare financial markets for further monetary easing, even if
it refrains from any new stimulus just yet.
GREEK DRAMA
With concerns easing about the risk of a hard landing in
China and a double-dip U.S. recession, Europe remained a worry.
"Europe remains a source of risk," said Yonghao Pu, chief
investment strategist at UBS Wealth Management in a Reuters
television interview.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou fought off a barrage
of criticism to win the backing of his cabinet on Wednesday to
push ahead with a referendum the government said would take
place as soon as possible on a European Union debt bailout deal.
The chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jean-Claude
Juncker, said Greece could go bankrupt if voters rejected the
bailout package.
"For the time being, the risk of political judgements
triggering sharp price swings will persist, particularly in
markets with low liquidity," said Naohiro Niimura, a partner at
research and consulting firm Market Risk Advisory Co.
The euro was near 3-week lows against the dollar, having
suffered its biggest two-day fall since May on uncertainty about
the euro zone debt deal.
But the single currency may get some respite in the short
term as market focus shifts to the Fed's policy meeting. The
dollar index was steady at 77.242, but off Tuesday's peak
of 77.676.
DOLLAR FUND STRAINS
In a sign that Europe's woes may be spreading to put strains
on dollar funding in Japan, the Bank of Japan offered dollars to
banks in two market operations on Wednesday for the first time
since July last year.
Dollar funding costs in Japan have risen, reflecting the
difficulties some European banks were facing, making it cheaper
for banks to raise dollars under the central bank operation.
Asian credit markets remained weak, with the retreat from
risk pushing the spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment
grade index wider by 9 basis points on Wednesday.
The flight to safety pushed up government bonds, with
benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yields
falling below 1 percent as traders cited Japanese banks and life
insurers as buying cash bonds. The yield curve "bull-flattened",
meaning as the decline in long-dated yields outpaced that of
shorter and medium maturities.
U.S. gold futures GCcv1 jumped 1 percent, while spot gold
edged up 0.4 percent. U.S. crude oil CLc1 fell more
than $1 to $91.05 a barrel on concerns over Greece's debt woes,
before trimming some losses.
(Additional reporting by Umesh Desai and Vikram Subhedar in
Hong Kong)