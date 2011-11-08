GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares erase gains on Italy's debt concerns

* MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan turns negative, falls 0.3 pct
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Nov 8 Asian shares wiped earlier gains
and fell on Tuesday, weighed by concerns that surging bond
yields could stifle debt-ridden Italy's fund raising ability and
throw the euro zone deeper into financial turmoil, while Greece
struggled to pick a new leader.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.3 percent, reversing course after gaining
as much as 0.7 percent earlier. Japan's Nikkei stock average
fell 1.3 percent.
As focus shifted to concerns over Italy's borrowing costs,
Asian credit markets remained cautious, keeping a widening bias
on the spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade
index - a gauge of investor appetite for risk. The
spread was slightly wider on Tuesday.
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi faces a crucial
parliamentary vote on public finances later on Tuesday which
could sink his government if enough party rebels desert him.
"The new Greek government is providing some optimism, but
going forward, the markets are expected to turn their focus to
Italy, which is too big to fail, yet too big to bail," said
Phillip Futures analyst Ong Yiling.
European shares were expected to rise, tracking gains on
Wall Street, with financial spreadbetters expecting Britain's
FTSE 100 index to open up 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX
to rise 1.1 percent and France's CAC-40 to gain
about 0.7 percent.
Equities trading volume was low generally, with gains linked
to local factors while overall investor mood remained cautious.
"Investors are largely taking a wait-and-see stance right
now. Neither buying nor selling appetite is strong as they watch
developments in Europe," said Han Beom-ho, a market analyst at
Shinhan Investment Corp.
Chinese shares were supported by hopes for a year-end rally
on optimism that Beijing may selectively loosen its grip as
inflationary pressures ease and growth moderates.
Seoul shares turned negative to fall 0.8 percent
after being lifted earlier on Tuesday by gains in shipyards and
LG Electronics .
Gains in equities and a firmer dollar eased appetite for
safe-haven gold, taking bullion off its 6-1/2-week high hit on
Monday. Gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,790 an ounce
on Tuesday after rising over 2 percent the previous day.
The dollar index against six key currencies inched up
0.2 percent.
ITALIAN SPREADS WIDEN
The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.3745 against the
dollar as investors feared that political uncertainty in Italy
and Greece could derail Europe's efforts to implement a bailout
plan to prevent a Greek default.
The single currency fell as low as $1.3679 on Monday, but
stayed within the $1.3608 and $1.3866 range of the past week.
Berlusconi defied intense pressure to resign on Monday,
pushing yields on Italy's 10-year bonds to 6.67 percent
, their highest level since 1997.
Italy, the third largest economy in the euro zone, has the
biggest government bond market. Borrowing costs hitting the 7
percent level were widely seen as unsustainable for its debt.
"The threat to the FX market, obviously, is that a country
with nominal GDP growth of just 1.8 percent at the last count
and debt totalling 120 percent GDP cannot sustain 6.5 percent
yields for long," said Kit Juckes, strategist at Societe
Generale.
Investor jitters over Italy's debt has helped widen the
spread of bonds issued by the European financial stability
facility and German government bonds
by about 50 basis points over the past month.
The spread on Italian government bonds over
Bunds shot up to 490 basis points on Monday, compared with
around 350 basis points a month ago.
European policymakers were increasing pressure to put Italy
under full surveillance, with Jean-Claude Juncker, the chairman
of Eurogroup finance ministers saying the European Central Bank
would take part in monitoring economic reforms along with the
European Commission and the International Monetary Fund.
While attention has shifted to Italy, bargaining over the
choice of a new prime minister in Greece maintained the risk of
a political vacuum.
Market jitters lingered over a lack of funding to bolster
the bailout fund. No pledges have been received yet for new
money.
This has prompted euro zone finance ministers to speed up
legal and technical preparations for leveraging the bailout fund
to around 1 trillion euros by the end of November to deploy it
in December. This may help shield vulnerable but solvent
economies such as Italy and Spain from a possible Greek default.
