GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares drop as bond yields push Italy to the brink

* Nikkei down 2.9 pct, MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 3.5 pct
* European stocks seen opening down more than 1.5 pct
* Italian 10-year bond yields above 7 pct
* Euro steady around $1.3540
* Copper down 2.4 pct
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, Nov 10 Asian stocks fell around 3
percent on Thursday after soaring Italian borrowing costs stoked
fears that the debt crisis in the euro zone's third biggest
economy will overwhelm its financial defences, raising the risk
of a break-up of the currency area.
The euro was steady, after suffering its biggest daily drop
in 15 months on Wednesday, while industrial commodities such as
copper and oil softened on worries of renewed recession.
European shares were set to extend the previous day's losses.
Asian credit spreads blew out as the deepening crisis in
Europe sapped investor appetite for risk, while safe haven
assets such as Japanese government bonds were in demand.
"Whatever they come up with, it doesn't avoid a European
recession," said Su-Lin Ong, senior economist at RBC Capital
Markets in Sydney.
"The question now is just how deep it will be and whether
this is going to bleed over into the banking system, because
that is much more significant."
FINANCE SECTOR HAMMERED
Tokyo's Nikkei share average fell 2.9 percent, while
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
lost 3.5 percent, with the financial
and industrial sectors hammered
hardest.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index , the Asian market that
has tended to be most susceptible to European developments in
recent months, was the biggest regional loser, falling 4.5
percent as banks such as HSBC led losses.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open down 1.5 percent, while Germany's DAX and
France's CAC-40 were called down 1.7 percent.
Italy has, for the time being, replaced Greece as the
biggest source of concern in Europe's two-year-old debt crisis.
Italian 10-year bond yields rose above 7
percent on Wednesday, a level most market economists consider
unsustainable for financing debt of more than 2 trillion euros.
A pledge by Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to
stand down failed to reassure bond markets that Rome has the
will to bring its debts under control, and moves by two major
clearing houses to raise the level of collateral needed for
holders of Italian debt pushed the country near breaking point.
European and U.S. stocks fell steeply on Wednesday in
response, with Wall Street shares losing more than 3 percent
. S&P 500 futures ESc1 traded in Asia were up
slightly on Thursday.
TOO BIG TO BAIL
Ireland and Portugal were both forced to seek aid soon after
their 10-year bond yields topped 7 percent, but a rescue for
Italy would be on a different scale and Europe's bailout fund is
widely considered inadequate for the task.
The European Central Bank (ECB), considered the only
institution capable of repelling the bond market attacks, bought
Italian bonds in substantial amounts on Wednesday, but is
reluctant to go further to force down yields.
"The markets were basically in a panic yesterday and the
only thing that can give the euro at least a temporary respite
is quick action from the ECB to lower Italian yields," said Koji
Fukaya, chief currency strategist at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
While many outside Europe are calling on the ECB to take a
more active role, as other major central banks do, in acting as
lender of last resort, Germany remains implacably opposed to
what it views as a threat to the central bank's independence.
In a sign of the depth of fear gripping European capitals,
EU sources told Reuters that French and German officials had
held discussions about a euro zone split.
The single currency was steady around $1.3540 , after
tumbling around 2 percent on Wednesday.
The dollar was also steady against a basket of currencies
, after surging in the previous session as investors
scurried for safety, while yields on 10-year Japanese government
bonds fell 1 basis point to 0.965 percent.
In Asian credit markets, spreads widened around 13 basis
points on the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index
, a gauge of risk appetite.
Concerns about flagging demand knocked London Metal Exchange
copper down 2.4 percent. U.S. crude oil CLc1 edged
down to $95.70 a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 dipped a
touch to around $112.26.
"We've moved from a low-growth scenario to one where there
is a real threat of recession in the euro zone, and that's
weighing on oil markets," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst
at CMC Markets in Sydney.
(Additional reporting by Miranda Maxwell in Melbourne and
Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)