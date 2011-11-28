GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares jump on hopes of Europe crisis action

* MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan, Nikkei both jump about 2 pct
* Short-cover ups euro on media report over Italy aid, IMF
denies
* European shares seen rising around 1-1.5 pct
* Commodities surge, pulling risk currencies higher
* Overbought JGBs fall on equity rally
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Nov 28 Asian shares jumped on
Monday on hopes Europe will come up with some concrete steps
this week towards activating a crucial euro zone bail-out fund
that is crucial to relieving funding stresses on the region's
troubled economies.
The euro rose on a report that the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) was preparing an aid package for Italy but pared
gains after doubts were cast on the report, while the IMF later
said there were no such discussions.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose more than 2 percent, after slumping to its
lowest level since early October on Friday to mark a fourth
consecutive week of declines.
Japan's Nikkei also gained 2 percent after hitting
its lowest in two-and-a-half years on Friday.
"The market is getting a bit impatient with the Europeans,
frankly, and investors are starting to see value here," said
Austock senior client advisor Michael Heffernan in Australia.
European shares were also expected to rise, with financial
spreadbetters predicting Britain's FTSE 100 would open
up 0.9 percent, Germany's DAX up 1.6 percent and
France's CAC-40 up 1.4 percent.
Traders said sentiment was bolstered early in the Asian day
by a report in Italian newspaper La Stampa suggesting the IMF
was preparing a rescue plan worth up to 600 billion euros for
Italy, more than the fund can currently provide on its own.
A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that
contacts between the IMF and Rome had intensified but added it
was unclear what form of support could be offered if a market
sell-off on Monday forced immediate action.
The report was later dismissed by an IMF spokesperson, who
said in response to media inquiries: "There are no discussions
with the Italian authorities on a programme for IMF financing."
RADICAL PROPOSALS
With a European Union summit looming on Dec. 9, officials
said at the weekend that Germany and France were exploring
radical proposals for more rapid fiscal integration, possibly
with fewer than the 17 countries that make up the euro zone.
The move would help fend off fierce market attacks on highly
indebted countries and give more leeway for the European Central
Bank (ECB) to buy sovereign bonds.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Tuesday, and
detailed operational rules for the region's bailout fund, the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), are ready for
approval. This would pave the way for the 440 billion euro
facility to draw cash from investors.
"Talk about radical fiscal integration with fewer countries
is slightly positive as it sounds like a pragmatic approach,"
said Yuji Saito, director of the foreign exchange division at
Credit Agricole Bank in Tokyo.
Oil, copper and precious metals rose, on the back of the
rise in riskier equities and a weaker dollar, raising
commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian dollar in
tandem.
Spot gold was up 1.6 percent, dragging palladium
up nearly 3 percent and silver up nearly 2
percent, while oil prices rose more than 1 percent.
"Commodities are up on short-covering as players who had
been anticipating a deepening crisis and relentlessly avoided
risks are relieved somewhat by signs European leaders are now
moving with an elevated sense of urgency to catch up with the
speed of market turmoil," said Koichiro Kamei, managing director
at financial research firm Market Strategy Institute in Tokyo.
ITALY YIELDS DANGEROUSLY HIGH
European headlines pushed the euro higher on a wave of
short-covering -- when traders buy back a currency to realise
gains on an earlier bet it would fall -- but the single currency
retreated later as scepticism returned to trade around $1.33
from earlier highs near $1.3330.
"Unless we see a confirmation the IMF is working on such a
programme, I suspect the market is going to want to sell into
any further strength," said Robert Rennie, chief currency
strategist at Westpac Bank in Sydney.
The Australian dollar also slipped from an earlier peak near
$0.9890 to gain 0.2 percent at $0.9838, while
the dollar trimmed its loss against six key currencies to
fall 0.45 percent.
Traders said it was premature to expect investors to resume
risk-taking ahead of key events this week, including up to
nearly 19 billion euros in new bonds expected to be issued this
week by Belgium, Italy, Spain and France.
The ECB is resisting mounting calls to expand its role in
helping resolve the euro zone's fiscal problems, raising
concerns about Italy being left without a financial backstop.
On Friday, Italy paid a record high yield of 6.5 percent for
its six-month paper, while 10-year bond yields
ended last week at more than 7.3 percent, in the zone that
forced Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek international aid.
Costs for European banks of swapping euros into dollars in
the currency swap market reached new three-year highs of 166
basis points on Friday, levels analysts said may
make the ECB tender more attractive for dollar-funding.
Japanese government bonds fell to a three-month low as
investors continued to take profits in an overbought market, and
also ahead of a key 10-year auction later this week.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Alex
Richardson)