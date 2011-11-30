GLOBAL MARKETS-Caution on euro zone bailout progress hits Asian shares

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls 0.6 pct, Nikkei ends down 0.5 pct
* Euro hovers around $1.3320
* European shares set to open lower
* Euro zone funding strains intensify
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Nov 30 Asian shares fell and the
euro trimmed gains on Wednesday as caution set in over the
chance for more progress in resolving euro zone debt woes after
officials agreed to strengthen a rescue fund and seek more aid
from the International Monetary Fund.
European share markets were set to dip, with financial
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 and France's
CAC-40 to open down 0.9 percent and Germany's DAX
to open down 0.6 percent.
An early rise in Asian shares was mostly seen as a
correction to last week's huge selling, with investors only
tepidly scaling back risk aversion as they waited for more euro
zone debt sales and meetings ahead.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose as much as 0.5 percent but then reversed
course and was down 0.6 percent. It rose on Monday and Tuesday
after slumping to a seven-week low on Friday. The index was set
for a monthy loss of around 9 percent.
Japan's Nikkei ended down 0.5 percent, weighed by
the downgrade by Standard & Poor's of several major U.S. and
European banks. Finacial firms dragged Hong Kong and China
shares lower -- the Shanghai Composite was down 3.7 percent --
after a Chinese central bank adviser dashed hopes of a monetary
policy easing.
Focus is turning to a crucial European Union summit on Dec.
9, with Germany and France working to propose a more rapid
European fiscal integration while Germany's opposition to an
expanded role of the European Central Bank in lending to the
region's financially-strapped economies has hurt market
sentiment.
"The focus remains on who will give money, to which no fresh
news was provided," said Junya Tanase, chief currency strategist
at JPMorgan Chase in Tokyo, adding that investors were likely
relaxing their risk aversion stance but not turning risk-on yet.
"In the end, whether the ECB will become more actively
involved in the debt crisis is key as it is the only viable
lender. All other developments are mere technicals."
The euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.3333, but still
well below Tuesday's high of $1.3443.
U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday on euro zone hopes as well as a
bounce in U.S. consumer confidence in November in another sign
the U.S. economy remains on a recovery path.
"There is still a lot of concern about what's happening in
the euro zone, but investors appear to be just a little bit more
hopeful that progress has been made," said Juliette Saly, market
analyst at Commonwealth Securities in Sydney.
"Also heading into the end of the year, investors see our
market has been more sold off than the U.S," she said, adding
also that follow-through movement hasn't been all that strong
and volume was quite low.
On Wednesday, the benchmark Australian share index
rose 0.4 percent to a one-week high, as banks gained and data
showed record business investment in the third quarter.
This month, the Dow Jones industrial average has lost
3.3 percent while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index has
fallen 4.6 percent.
Euro zone officials agreed on Tuesday to leverage the
firepower of their bailout fund, the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF), using it as an insurance scheme and a
co-investment programme. They also agreed to extend aid payments
to Greece and Ireland.
Hopes rose for more involvement from the IMF after Eurogroup
president Jean-Claude Juncker said they have agreed to rapidly
explore ways of boosting the IMF's resources through bilateral
loans so it can match the leveraged EFSF's capabilities.
FUNDING STRESS
Italy, which faces a dire funding situation with its
skyrocketing borrowing costs, has had preliminary discussions
with the IMF about financial support, but no decision has been
taken, several sources close to the situation said.
On Tuesday, Italy had to pay a record 7.89 percent yield for
its 3-year bonds, above levels which Greece, Ireland and
Portugal were forced to apply for international bailouts, but
drew strong demand, with the maximum 7.5 billion euros sold.
The inversion of three-year yields being above the 7.3
percent 10-yield was also noted in the Italian
credit default swap curve, where the shorter-dated contracts
were quoted higher than the 5-year CDS.
Spain and France are due to tap the market on Thursday.
Euro zone funding strains persisted on Tuesday, with the
spread between three-month euro Libor rates and overnight
indexed swap rates reaching 87 basis
points, near 90 hit in November, its highest since March 2009.
Banks were reluctant to lend to each other, pushing one-year
euro/dollar cross currency basis swaps, or the
premium that a borrower of dollars needs to pay to access funds,
to 108 basis points, its most expensive level since 115 basis
points in late 2008.
Asian credit markets weakened, with spreads on the iTraxx
Asia ex-Japan investment grade index widening by
four basis points on Wednesday.
"Markets want to see more definitive action and until then
we wont see aggressive buying just on positive headlines," said
a Singapore-based trader with a European bank.