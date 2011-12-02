CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro post weekly gains on cbank fix, euro eyed

* LIBOR falls for 1st time in more than four months
* Sellers emerge after credit rally
* MSCI APXJ up 8% on week, Shanghai down 1.15%
* Euro manages to hold gains before non-farm payrolls
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Dec 2 Asian stocks are set for
their first weekly rise in a month buoyed by coordinated central
bank actions, while the euro held on to hefty gains before
European policymakers make a fresh stab to tackle its crisis at
a summit next week.
Most Asian markets succumbed to some profit-taking on Friday
after Thursday's jump on caution ahead of monthly U.S. payrolls
data due later in the day and an important European summit on
Dec. 9.
European shares are set to open higher with financial
spreadbetters predicting that Britain's FTSE 100 would
open 0.6 percent up, Germany's DAX would gain 0.5
percent, and France's CAC-40 would rise 0.6
percent.
While the move by major central banks to together cut the
cost of funds in money markets led to a relief rally in stocks
and currencies this week, the undertone remains subdued as
investors seek a more permanent resolution to Europe's crisis.
"We're in consolidation mode but its basically down to the
non-farm payrolls today and then back to Europe next week," said
Christian Keilland, head of trading at agency brokerage BTIG in
Hong Kong.
"And the propensity of Europe to drop the ball on these is
huge," he said. "Funds that are flat to down this year are
probably going to scramble and try push things higher but its
going to be difficult."
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is urging
progress towards a new euro-zone fiscal program and is willing
to act more aggressively, while the leaders of France and
Germany are working hard at a compromise.
Stock indices in Asia slipped after Thursday's bounce. Hong
Kong, Shanghai and Korea trended lower
while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
edged lower after jumping more than 4 percent on
Thursday. For the week it is up more than 8 percent.
LIBOR DIPS
While the coordinated action by central banks pushed dollar
LIBOR rates down for the first time in more than four months,
traders said more steps need to be taken to thaw the spreading
freeze in money markets.
Even as London interbank offered rates for three-month
dollars fell to 0.52722 percent on Thursday from
0.52889 percent in risky assets, its first decline since July
22, some traders used the bounce as a selling opportunity.
The rising cost of dollar funds have sapped demand for Asian
credits and hurt issuance going into the year end period.
Traders said borrowing via these new swap windows would be
small due to a variety of factors such as the decline in
external liabilities of euro area banks, the stigma associated
with borrowing from the ECB and a lack of eligible collateral
among banks, which may be addressed in next week's euro summit.
"It does feel a little better but we are seeing sellers into
the strength," said a Singapore-based trader with an Asian bank.
"No one is massively in a risk on mode at the moment."
In credit markets, spreads on the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx
investment grade index held around 200 basis points
compared to 206 bps in the previous session.
In currencies, the euro struggled to extend its
chunky gains of this week, with traders focused on the closely
watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later on Friday.
Due at 1330 GMT, the labour data is expected to show an
increase of 122,000 jobs and a steady unemployment rate of 9.0
percent. A positive surprise is likely to underpin risk
sentiment, while a weaker-than-expected outcome could prompt
investors to take more profits on recent gains.
U.S. Treasury prices extended declines with ten-year yields
trading around 2.09 percent, above a 1-1/2 month low
of 1.89 percent hit last week.
Spot gold traded broadly flat around $1,740 per ounce
while U.S. crude futures dipped slightly to around $100 a
barrel.Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar, Umesh Desai and Ian
Chua)