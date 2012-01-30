GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro guarded over likely Greek debt deal

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan slips after hitting near three-month
high
* Euro eases from 6-1/2-week high vs dollar
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Jan 30 Asian shares inched lower
and the euro eased from its highest in more than six weeks on
Monday, as markets cautiously tuned in to a likely debt swap
deal for Greece that is crucial to avoiding a messy default and
eyed another a European summit meeting.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
eased 0.2 percent after hitting its highest
since late October earlier. It gained 2 percent last week for
its fourth consecutive weekly increase.
The Nikkei stock average opened down 0.4 percent.
World stocks fell on Friday on a slower-than-expected
annualised 2.8 percent growth in the U.S. economy in the last
quarter of 2011, the fastest quarterly rate in 1-1/2 years,
while U.S. stocks were also weighed down by disappointing
corporate results.
Chinese markets reopen after the Lunar New Year holidays
last week.
The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.3196, after climbing
to $1.3235 on Friday to its highest since mid-December, as
Greece appeared to be close to clinching the bond swap agreement
with private creditors and Prime Minister Lucas Papademos sought
backing from leading Greek party leaders for the painful
reforms.
The debt swap agreement would not be reached in time for the
European Union summit meeting later on Monday.
At the summit, EU leaders will sign off on a permanent
rescue fund for the euro zone and are expected to agree on a
balanced budget rule in national legislation.
The single currency remained vulnerable to short covering,
as latest data showed currency speculators raised their net euro
short positions -- bets on the currency falling -- to a fifth
straight record high in the week ended Jan. 24.
"As focus shifts to the second Greek bailout fund from the
debt swap deal, it's likely that sentiment will revert to risk
aversion given that talks are expected to face hurdles before
reaching an agreement," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency
strategist at Barclays Bank in Tokyo.
"Macroeconomic conditions are not that bad, with some signs
of European growth bottoming out and U.S. data suggesting a
recovery path, but markets appear to have been too optimistic
and holding up too much hope, despite so much uncertainty still
surrounding the Greek issue," he said.
A successful second Greek bailout scheme could ease tension
over Portugal, while difficult talks risk reigniting fund
raising concerns over Italy and Spain, Yamamoto said.
PORTUGAL SAPS OPTIMISM
Investors were seeing Portugal as the next potential default
after Greece, selling off its stocks and bonds just as some
stability was returning to other highly indebted countries that
had been batter by the markets only recently.
On Friday, Italy's six-month borrowing costs dropped below 2
percent at an auction to the lowest level since May, while
Spanish 10-year government bond yields hit their
lowest level since November 2010.
Italy faces a more challenging sale of longer-dated debt on
Monday.
The markets brushed off Fitch Ratings' downgrade of Italy,
Spain, Belgium, Slovenia and Cyprus.
Interbank lending rates in Europe fell on
Friday to their lowest level since March 2011, down over 30
basis points since the European Central Bank injected huge
amounts of liquidity into the system in December.
Reflecting improved sentiment last week, investors crowded
into emerging markets equity and debt funds and U.S. equity,
bond and high-yield funds in the week ended Jan. 25, data from
EPFR Global showed on Friday.