GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm on easing global growth concerns

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan rises 1.4 pct to 5-month high
* Nikkei gains despite system glitch hitting Tokyo bourse
* Dollar hovers near 3-month low vs yen, wary of
intervention
* European shares likely rise marginally
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Feb 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday
as encouraging manufacturing data soothed fears about the global
economic fallout from the euro zone debt crisis, but the euro
lost steam as the ongoing Greek debt talks reminded investors of
the complexity of the problem.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 to open up
flat to marginally higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed as much as 1.4 percent to a five-month
high of 438.674, with Australia and China leading the gains.
Japan's Nikkei average closed up 0.8 percent,
brushing off a system glitch that suspended trading of some
major blue-chip shares in the morning.
The euro rose to a high of $1.3197, having reached a
high of $1.32187 on Wednesday, before paring some gains to stand
steady around $1.3170. The dollar held above a three-month low
against the yen around 76 yen hit on Wednesday.
U.S. factory activity expanded at its strongest pace in
seven months in January, while the manufacturing sector in
Germany and China showed resilience to adverse effects from the
ongoing euro zone debt crisis.
"The manufacturing data has given the market a temporary
break from risk aversion, but it is very vulnerable with some
doubts over how much the positive mood would be sustained," said
Mitsuru Sahara, chief FX manager at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi-UFJ
in Tokyo.
London copper slipped on Thursday while Brent oil
was supported by supply concerns from Iran. Gold hit a
near two-month high earlier on the back of the euro's advance.
"The market is digesting the supportive PMI numbers, which
have confirmed that industrial activity looks considerably
better compared to Q4 last year, but there's some uncertainty,
especially over the funding stress in Europe," said Stefan
Graber, a Credit Suisse Private Banking analyst based in
Singapore.
SELECTIVE RISK-ON?
The Australian dollar, seen as a gauge for risk
appetite, hit a five-month high of $1.0758 on Thursday, buoyed
by a record trade surplus for 2011 as the resource-rich country
benefited from exporting gold and coal.
A firmer euro supported bullion, lifting spot gold up
0.4 percent to $1,751.30, its highest in nearly two months.
The recovery in risk appetite weighed on the dollar, keeping
its index measured against key currencies near an
eight-week low of 78.623 hit on Wednesday. Intervention fears
kept the dollar/yen in narrow ranges, with players building long
dollar/yen positions slightly, Sahara said.
Analysts at Barclays Capital said that January saw a rise in
virtually all asset classes, due in part to investors buying
back assets they spent most of 2011 selling.
Risks in the euro area have not disappeared, however, posing
a threat to the rally: "A clear resolution on Greek
restructuring remains elusive," Barclays said.
Greece has yet to finalise a deal on the long-awaited debt
swap with its private bond holders, which is vital to securing a
bailout from global lenders to avoid a default.
Bankers said the bond swap deal, which will mean real losses
of about 70 percent for Greek bond holders, is basically done.
But the second bailout and any official sector participation
must be agreed on before a deal can be announced as all elements
are interlinked.
Optimism that the euro zone debt crisis may avoid a turn for
the worse revived some demand for the region's sovereign debt,
sending yields down for some highly indebted countries recently
shunned by investors due to concerns about their funding
ability.
Yields on Portuguese, Spanish and Italian debt fell and the
easing tension pulled down European interbank lending rates,
which had already been helped by the European Central Bank's
commitment in December to keep abundant funds in the system.
In Japan, bond prices recovered on a strong 10-year debt
sale, after sentiment was hit earlier by a media report saying a
top Japanese bank has drawn up a contingency plan to deal with a
sharp decline in government bond prices.
The report underlined fears that such a drop could be on the
horizon. Government debt yields have stayed compressed despite
growing global scrutiny over high sovereign debt levels.
Asian credit markets strengthened, with spreads on the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index
narrowing sharply by 9 basis points.