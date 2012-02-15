GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets gain on hopes for Greek deal, China comments

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan rises 1.4 pct, Nikkei hits 6-mth peak
* Euro rises while Dollar/yen hits 3-1/2-mth high
* Key Greek politician set to sign cuts commitement-source
* BOJ's action helps curb risk wariness
* European stocks likely rise
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Feb 15 Markets rose on Wednesday as
investors hoped Greece would deliver on a commitment to enact
harsh reforms, while comments from China's central bank governor
saying Beijing would continue to invest in euro zone government
debt aided sentiment.
European shares were expected to follow Asia higher, with
financial spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 to open up
around 0.2 to 0.9 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.4 percent while emerging Asian currencies
also rose broadly.
A government source said on Tuesday that Greek conservative
party leader Antonis Samaras was expected to deliver a letter of
commitment to international lenders on Wednesday, meeting a key
condition for a bailout agreement.
Asian shares, including Shanghai, Hong Kong and Japan, also
broke through key technical resistances, after Zhou Xiaochuan
said Beijing remains confident in the euro and in the ability of
euro zone members to solve their debt problems.
The comment was in line with previous statements but
suggested the European bailout fund could be leveraged by
outside equity contributions, increasing its firepower, said Guy
Stear, head of research with Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
"The reality is that people are looking for good news as
confirmation of things, the better tone, since the beginning of
the year," Stear said.
Japan's Nikkei rallied more than 2 percent to
six-month highs, as Zhou's comments cemented risk positive
sentiment stemming from the Bank of Japan's surprise easing
action the day before.
The yen's drop to a 3-1/2-month low against the dollar of
78.67 bolstered exports, putting the Nikkei index ahead
of its Asian peers.
The euro hit an intraday high of $1.3174, moving away
from Tuesday's low around $1.3080.
The BOJ's aggressive quantitative easing had a rare global
impact, mirroring markets' heavy reliance on central bank
funding to ride out uncertainty while the euro zone debt crisis
drags on.
"Excess liquidity in the global market is pushing investors
back to equities, and the latest move by the central bank (BOJ)
has tipped the dollar/yen rate to a favourable range so the
market rally looks likely to continue for some time," said
Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.
Other assets -- copper, oil and gold -- also rose along with
the recovery in the euro and equities and a decline in the
dollar.
U.S. crude edged up 0.9 percent to $101.66 a barrel
and Brent crude added 0.7 percent to $118.14.
London copper gained 1 percent to $8,501 a tonne,
with markets also seeking clues on Chinese demand. Spot gold
added 0.4 percent to $1,727 an ounce.
GREECE FATE
The euro zone's flash gross domestic product for the fourth
quarter will be released later in the session, with economists
forecasting 0.7 percent growth from a year earlier, shrinking
from a 1.4 percent year-on-year gain in the previous quarter.
A slowdown would make it even more difficlt for
highly-indebted euro zone countries to pay down their debt, even
when the ECB's cheap loans have helped ease their refinancing
efforts by driving down their yields.
France's biggest listed bank, BNP Paribas, ended
2011 with a 50.6 percent drop in quarterly net profit, hit by
losses on Greek debt and asset sales that nonetheless helped it
meet tougher capital targets six months early.
Euro zone finance ministers dropped plans on Tuesday for a
special face-to-face meeting on Greece's new 130 billion euro
international bailout because Greece has shown little sign of
meeting the deadline to provide a firm commitment to reforms.
Getting a bailout is crucial for Athens, with 14.5 billion euros
in debt repayments falling due on March 20.
Euro ministers will hold a telephone conference call before
a regular meeting already scheduled for Feb. 20.
Europe gave Greece until Wednesday to specify how 325
million euros of the 3.3 billion euros demanded in budget
savings will be achieved and to give a written commitment to
implement the terms of the deal.
EASING IMPACT
Asian credit markets firmed slightly, with the spreads on
the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index
tightening by a couple of basis points from Tuesday.
Sterling recovered from a two-week low against the dollar
hit on Tuesday after Moody's warning, but remained vulnerable
before the Bank of England's latest growth and price forecasts
due later in the session. The forecasts could offer clues on
whether more monetary easing is likely after the BoE increased
quantitative easing last week.
"Risk sentiment is trading sideways, trapped between ECB
support and solvency concerns," Barclays Capital said in a note.