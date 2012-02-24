GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares inch up but growth worries lurk

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.4 pct, Nikkei at 6-1/2-month high
* Dollar hits 7-1/2-month high vs yen
* Brent extends gains above $124 a barrel
* European stocks forecast to rise
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Feb 24 Asian shares crept higher on
Friday as solid U.S. data improved sentiment, but gains may be
limited by concerns that rising oil prices could deal a further
blow to the fragile euro zone economy and moves to take profits
after recent rallies.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.4 percent, with the growth-sensitive
technology sector among best performers. The
broad pan-Asia index was set to end the week nearly flat.
Financial spreadbetters expected major European markets
to open up 0.3 to 0.6 percent.
Japan's Nikkei average hit a 6-1/2-month high above
9,600 on Friday and was up 0.4 percent.
Oil extended gains on heightening concerns about escalating
tension between Iran and the West and risks of oil supply
disruptions.
"While the euro area crisis and high oil prices remain a
worry, a better growth backdrop and risk premia that do not
appear stretched lead us to look for an environment where global
asset markets perform solidly," Barclays Capital analysts said.
U.S. stocks neared peaks not seen since before the 2008
collapse of Lehman Brothers on Thursday, after data underscored
a recovery in the battered labour and housing markets.
The German Ifo survey of business climate sentiment in
February was at its strongest in seven months, but the European
Commission said economic output in the euro zone would contract
0.3 percent this year, with virtually no growth in the wider
European Union.
"The release of European Commission forecasts were a
reminder that the euro zone economy is weak and that a
considerable debt-payback headwind lies ahead," ANZ Bank said.
The euro rose to its highest in 2-1/2 months against the
U.S. dollar at $1.3380 on Friday.
BRENT SURGES
A surge in oil prices pushed Brent crude priced in euros to
a record high on Thursday, adding to worries that rising fuel
costs would damage growth and further undermine euro zone debt
restructuring efforts.
"There's still a risk premium to be built in oil prices
because of Iran," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of
BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm.
Dollar-denominated Brent extended gains on Friday,
rising above $124 a barrel for a fifth straight weekly gain,
still well short of 2008's record $147 a barrel, after settling
on Thursday the highest front-month settlement since May 2011.
U.S. crude rose for a seventh day, its longest
winning streak since a 10-day gain in December 2009, rising 74
cents to $108.57 a barrel.
Brent futures valued in euros hit a record 93.60 euros per
barrel on Thursday, exceeding the previous peak of 93.46 euros
hit on July 3, 2008.
Iran remained defiant after U.N. nuclear inspectors failed
to check activities at a site where the International Energy
Agency said there is a facility to test explosives, sparking
fears Iran's confrontation with the West would escalate and
affect oil flow from the Middle East.
Higher oil prices raise inflation expectations in the United
States, lowering real interest rates and undermining the dollar,
said Junya Tanase, chief currency strategist at JPMorgan Chase
in Tokyo.
"There is a fairly strong correlation between oil price and
U.S. inflation expectations. The dollar has been rather
resilient during the recent 'risk-on' mode, lifting dollar/yen
above our forecast, but this strength may see a correction if
oil prices and inflation expectations stay elevated," he said.
The dollar touched a 7-1/2-month high against the yen at
80.46 yen, supported by Japanese importers' bids, which
also underpinned the euro against the yen at 107.40 yen
up 0.4 percent.
Copper erased earlier gains to stand down 0.2
percent at $8,373.50 a tonne and gold was off three-month
highs but steady near $1,780 an ounce.
With equities firming, sentiment in Asian credit markets
also improved, narrowing spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan
investment-grade index by a couple of basis points.