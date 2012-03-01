GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets dampened by Bernanke, factory data in focus

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 0.7 pct, Nikkei slips further away
from 7-mth high
* Euro, gold partly recover after sharp drop
* China PMI points to fragile state of growth
* European shares seen lacklustre
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, March 1 Asian shares fell on
Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke put the brakes
on a recent rally by curbing optimism about the strength of the
U.S. economic recovery, but without signalling any further
monetary easing to stimulate growth.
Chinese official and private-sector factory data also
reminded investors of the fragile state of the global economy,
while suggesting Beijing could avoid a hard landing.
"The recent rise in equities was for the most part due to
ample liquidity so when expectations for further easing fade,
that element will be stripped and may weigh on equities," said
Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Barclays Capital.
"At the same time, fundamentals may not be so bad as to
warrant further stimulus from monetary easing."
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan fell 0.7
percent after rising 1.4 percent to a seven-month high on
Wednesday.
Financial spreadbetters expected major European markets
to open flat.
Data from China on Thursday kept alive hopes the
world's second-biggest economy can avoid a hard landing, but
also underscored the formidable headwinds facing the country as
exports falter.
China's official purchasing managers' index rose to 51.0 in
February from January's 50.5, as the factory sector grew more
than expected with export orders expanding for the first time in
four months.
The HSBC Flash PMI, a private sector survey that is the
earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, hit a 4-month
high of 49.7 in February, but new export orders shrank the most
in 8 months as global demand weakened.
"The headline number improved, but the outlook is not very
promising as inventory built up quickly and new orders only rose
slightly. Other evidence from loan supply and sector-level data
also signals further weakness," said Nomura's chief China
economist, Zhang Zhiwei.
Markets are bracing for more factory data, including the
U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI and euro zone Markit manufacturing
PMI due later in the day.
MARKETS CONSOLIDATE
Data on Thursday showed Japanese companies unexpectedly
raised expenditure in October-December from a year earlier,
raising hopes that fourth-quarter GDP may be revised to a
positive figure.
Japan's Nikkei wiped out early gains to fall 0.4
percent, moving away from a seven-month high hit on Wednesday.
Sentiment in Asian credit markets was also cautious, with
the spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
widening by a couple of basis points.
The euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.3350. It fell
more than 1 percent on Wednesday as the European Central Bank
extended 530 billion euros ($709 billion) in cheap, 3-year
loans. More than 800 banks applyied for funding, up from 523
banks in its first auction in December.
The dollar held its ground after rising strongly on
Wednesday when Bernanke stopped short of signalling further Fed
bond purchases, disappointing investors who were hoping for more
stimulus.
Spot gold jumped 1.7 percent on Thursday to $1,724 an
ounce after plunging 5 percent to below $1,690 an ounce on
Wednesday as funds exited the bullion trade on speculation that
central banks might be done with easy monetary policies.
Copper was guarded with a modest gain of 0.3 percent
to $8,522 a tonne, as investors looked for greater motivation to
take the market higher.
INFLATION AND DOLLAR
Oil steadied after two straight days of losses, with U.S.
crude hovering near $107 a barrel and Brent crude
up 0.1 percent to $122.78 a barrel.
Some analysts took note of Bernanke's comments as dollar
supportive.
"The U.S. dollar pushes higher while equities retreat
alongside metals as Bernanke gives a nod to inflation, departing
from his last three speeches where he accentuated the extension
of extremely low interest rates into 2014," said Ashraf Laidi,
chief global strategist at City Index Group.
Bernanke described rising gasoline prices as "primarily
reflecting higher global oil prices -- a development that is
likely to push up inflation temporarily while reducing
consumers' purchasing power," adding that the Fed would continue
to monitor energy markets carefully.
"Bernanke seems to suggest the Fed is passively retreating
from a dovish stance, encouraging markets to speculate that
there will be no more easing, and allowing the dollar to firm to
help contain inflationary pressures," Barclays' Yamamoto said.