GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares consolidate, dollar steadies after rally

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan barely changed, Nikkei near 8-mth high
* Dollar off highs but steady
* Gold rebounds as dollar retreats
* European shares seen edging higher
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, March 16 Asian shares steadied on
Friday while the dollar took a breather after its recent broad
rally spurred profit-taking, with some investors wondering if a
fresh batch of encouraging economic data would put further
upward pressure on U.S. yields.
Financial spread bets are for major European markets
to open flat to 0.1 percent higher.
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was
barely changed, set for a weekly gain of 0.8 percent. The index
has risen 13.6 percent so far this year, recovering
three-quarters of an 18 percent loss posted last year.
Japan's Nikkei steadied and held near an 8-month
high reached on Thursday. The benchmark is up nearly 20 percent
this year, reclaiming all of last year's 17 percent drop.
Analysts say the rebound is being driven mostly by investors
buying back assets which they sold heavily last year when
concerns were intensifying over the euro zone's debt crisis
spinning out of control and hurting global growth.
Sentiment has improved since then on signs of stronger U.S.
growth, after Greece secured a second international bailout and
capital conditions improved at big U.S. banks. Fears of another
global financial crisis have eased substantially, too, as
central banks took aggressive measures to flood the financial
system with ample cash.
The dollar dipped 0.1 percent against the yen to 83.48
, retreating from an 11-month high of 84.187
touched on Thursday. The euro steadied against the dollar at
$1.3087, off Thursday's one-month low of $1.3004.
The dollar's strength is closely linked to the rise in U.S.
Treasury yields, where views on the outlook are mixed.
"The dollar's upside depends on whether U.S. yields will
keep rising, and that in turn will determine how long a risk-on
momentum will last," said Tohru Sasaki, head of Japan rates and
FX research at JPMorgan Chase Bank in Tokyo.
YIELD ASSESSMENT KEY
The Standard & Poor's 500 index closed above 1,400 on
Thursday for the first time since June 2008, having risen about
11.5 percent this year without a major pullback, while European
shares have also nearly recovered last year's declines.
"The market is still going through a relief rally more than
chasing a new trend on global growth," Barclays Capital analysts
said.
"We are getting into profit-taking territory," they added.
Positive economic data has prompted a scaling back of
expectations for more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve,
putting upward pressure on U.S. yields.
U.S. Treasuries stabilised on Thursday after the biggest
selloff in four months, with the 10-year yield
falling to 2.28 percent from a high of 2.35 percent reached
earlier in the week, the highest since late October.
Thursday's data showed claims for U.S. jobless benefits fell
to a four-year low last week, while the New York Federal
Reserve's Empire State general business conditions index hit its
highest since June 2010 last month. The Philadelphia Federal
Reserve Bank's business activity index also showed manufacturing
kept growing in the region this month.
"Since U.S. yields broke recent ranges, what had served as a
ceiling may become a floor, but U.S. yields aren't likely to
keep rising just yet," said a manager at a Japanese insurance
firm, adding that the 10-year Treasury yield could top out at
around 2.4-2.5 percent.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner noted challenges
the U.S. economy faces on Thursday, such as creating jobs and
fostering expansion, while Richmond Federal Reserve Bank's
president, Jeffrey Lacker, said on Friday that U.S. interest
rates would need to rise sooner than late 2014, the date until
which the Fed has said it would keep interest rates near zero.
OIL REBOUNDS
With the dollar taking a pause, the euro's rebound helped
support gold on Friday, but bullion was set for a third straight
week of losses as investors shifted to riskier assets.
"There's little need for a safe haven at the moment," said
Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent to $1,659 an ounce,
while copper slipped 0.3 percent to $8,541 a tonne,
although an improved U.S. economic outlook supported prices.
Oil rebounded after a sharp decline on Thursday when Reuters
reported that Britain had decided to cooperate with the United
States in an agreement to release oil from government-controlled
strategic reserves.
U.S. crude was up 0.3 percent at $105.45 a barrel on
Friday and Brent was up 0.3 percent near $123 a barrel.
Asian credit markets firmed strongly on Friday, with the
spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
narrowing by 8 basis points.