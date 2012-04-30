GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares gain as US data raises hope of Fed easing

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan rises 0.9 pct
* Australian shares up on mining strength
* Japan, China markets closed
* Yen hits two-month high vs dollar
* European shares likely inch higher
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, April 30 Asian shares rose on Monday as
weaker-than-expected U.S. growth data left open the possibility
of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve to boost
growth, but trading was subdued with Japanese and Chinese
markets closed.
The dollar remained pressured by Friday's report showing
annual growth in the U.S. economy cooled in the first quarter to
2.2 percent, below a 2.5 percent forecast, and concerns about
lower fuel demand brought oil prices lower.
"A flavour of QE (quantitative easing) is back in the air,
driving the U.S. dollar lower and risky assets higher," said
Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe Generale.
Asian equities followed the rise in global equities on
Friday on the back of strong earnings reports, although Asian
growth prospects were clouded as South Korea reported a fall in
industrial output in March.
European shares were likely to edge higher, with financial
spreadbetters predicting that major European markets
would open up as much as 0.2 percent. U.S.
stock futures were up 0.1 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.9 percent for a 0.4 percent monthly
gain, after suffering a 3.2 percent drop in March.
Copper prices climbing to their highest in nearly a
month on tightening demand from falling stockpiles lifted
commodity-reliant Australian shares 0.8 percent.
The Australian equities market "has been pushing to exceed
recent highs in anticipation of lower domestic interest rates
and a soft landing for China's economy", Ric Spooner, chief
market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
A private gauge of Australian inflation on Monday pointed to
price pressures being well contained in April, supporting views
that the Reserve Bank of Australia, when it meets on Tuesday,
will cut its cash rate a quarter point to 4 percent - which
would be its first easing since December.
Hong Kong shares rose as shares of China's big four banks
climbed despite concerns over growing pressure from a slowing
economy and rising funding costs after reporting
weaker-than-expected first-quarter results last week.
"Investors are comfortable to park their funds in this
(Chinese banks) sector as their valuations are not particularly
demanding as compared with others such as the consumer sector,"
said Patrick Yiu, a director at CASH Asset Management.
EURO RESILIENT
The yen rose to a fresh two-month high of 80.08 yen
to the dollar while the euro hovered near its three-week high
around $1.3270 hit on Friday.
Currency speculators last week cut their long U.S. dollar
positions for a second consecutive week while trimming their
short euro and yen positions, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The softer U.S. GDP data has shielded the euro from falling
due to problems in the euro zone, with the single currency
likely to stay above a key $1.3100 floor as long as Fed
officials maintain their stance of keeping low rates until 2014,
said Ashraf Laidi, chief global strategist at City Index Group.
The Bank of Japan took further easing steps on Friday which
had little lasting effect in weakening the currency.
Analysts say concerns over Europe's debt woes could support
demand for the yen. But Japan's own structural problems, such as
high public debt and deteriorating trade terms, would weigh on
the currency.
In a sign of a new German emphasis on growth-boosting
measures to ease painful austerity sweeping across the euro
zone, German Chancellor Angela Merkel added her voice on
Saturday to calls to bolster the European Investment Bank and to
use European Union infrastructure funds more flexibly to help
spur economic growth in Europe.
LOW RISK ALLOCATIONS
Rising equities improved sentiment in Asian credit markets,
with the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade
index narrowing by four basis points.
Reflecting investor caution towards risk, EPFR Global said
U.S. bond funds drew in $4.63 billion in the week ended April
25 for the 25th consecutive week of inflows and the longest run
of gains since mid-2010. Globally, equity funds fared poorly in
the week with net redemptions of $7.38 billion, EPFR said.
Big Japanese life insurance firms, in a series of interviews
with Reuters, said they would continue buying domestic bonds
with many sounding cautious about boosting foreign bond
purchases, while some expressed interest in emerging market
shares in pursuit of returns.
Japanese fund managers stepped up their bond allocations
this month and cut back their exposure to more volatile
equities, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, as they ducked
riskier assets in the face of Europe's prolonged sovereign debt
crisis.
Brent June crude eased 0.2 percent at $119.57 a
barrel while U.S. crude was down 0.1 percent at $104.89.