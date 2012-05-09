GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, commodities retreat on Greek uncertainty

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan slides 1.4 pct, Nikkei sheds 1.4 pct
* Euro nears three-month lows, Aussie hits fresh four-month
lows
* Gold falls to four-month lows on weak euro, more downside
seen
* European shares likely edge higher
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, May 9 Shares, precious metals and oil
fell and the euro remained pressured on Wednesday as Greece
struggled to form a government after an election that saw
incumbent parties punished, heightening the risk that a hard-won
bailout deal could be scrapped.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed 1.4 percent to its lowest in more than
three months, with energy, materials
and growth sensitive industrials
leading the declines.
Resources-heavy Australian shares plunged 1 percent
to a three-week low as oil, precious metals and copper slid.
European shares will likely edge up after a mauling on
Tuesday, with financial spreadbetters predicting that major
European markets would open 0.6 percent
higher. U.S. stock futures were down 0.3 percent.
"This Greece political uncertainty has the potential to
derail the risk rally we have seen this year," said Stan Shamu,
strategist at IG Markets.
Radical leftist Alexis Tsipras meets the leaders of Greece's
mainstream parties on Wednesday to try to form a coalition
government, an effort seen as doomed after he demanded that
pledges made in exchange for a European Union/International
Monetary Fund rescue package be torn up.
Officials estimate Greece could run out of money as soon as
next month if it does not stick to the aid package terms, which
kept the country solvent and in the single currency bloc.
A broad measure of Greek stocks dropped 3.6 percent
to close at its lowest level in almost 20 years on Tuesday,
while European shares sank to a four-month closing low.
Japan's Nikkei stock average slid 1.4 percent on
Wednesday, weighed partly by the yen's firmness against the
dollar and the euro hitting exporters.
COMMODITIES HIT
Investors shunned commodity-linked currencies, sending the
Australian dollar down to a fresh four-month low
of$1.0052. The euro fell 0.3 percent at $1.2969, not far
from a three-month low of $1.2955 reached on Monday.
"People are becoming too pessimistic about how they are
going to resolve it and this sentiment will continue to be
bearish for commodities," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive
of BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm.
Gold, which is often seen as a safe haven, was pulled lower
by the euro's weakness given bullion's close correlation with
the single currency.
Spot gold lost more than 1 percent to a four-month
low of $1,586.74 an ounce, extending a 2-percent slide from the
previous session, dragging down spot silver below $29 an
ounce for the first time in nearly four months.
"'Risk off' sentiment is so prevailing that even gold is
sold in tandem with other risk assets while the dollar is
bought, and this risk aversion is also behind silver's plunge,"
said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager for Standard Bank in Tokyo.
Gold may see more downside after its 55-day moving average
crossed below the 200-day moving average in mid-April -
interpreted by technical analysts as signalling a downward trend
- for the first time since February 2009.
Oil eased, with Brent June crude down 0.4 percent at
$112.29 a barrel, after falling to a low of $110.53 on Tuesday.
U.S. June crude eased 0.5 percent at $96.52 a barrel,
still off Tuesday's low of $95.52.
Copper fell 0.5 percent to $8,056 a tonne.
EUROPE EYES TWIN AIMS
With Sunday's elections in France and Greece handing victory
to anti-austerity camps, concerns were mounting for a further
delay in fiscal reforms seen as vital to refinancing highly
indebted euro zone members.
Europe appears to be moving towards amending strict fiscal
goals in exchange for growth-oriented policies, because tough
austerity steps risk choking already faltering growth and
undermining the unified response to the debt crisis.
European Union countries must find ways to boost growth at
the same time as putting public finances in order, and EU
leaders will meet on May 23 to discuss how to achieve these twin
aims, top EU officials said on Tuesday.
"You need to separate the issue of Greece which is facing a
funding crisis and countries like France which is not, and the
markets are now saying both fiscal austerity and growth policies
are necessary, not one or the other, to ride out the debt
crisis," said Naohiro Niimura, a partner at Tokyo-based research
and consulting firm Market Risk Advisory Co.
"Market sentiment will have to be bearish while Greece's
response to the EU agreement remains unclear. Equities and
energy markets, which had gained markedly since the start of the
year will likely come under intensifying selling pressures as
investors seek to wind down their long positions when risks rise
of Greece departing from the euro and triggering a credit
contraction," he said.
Safe haven assets continued to draw strong bids.
U.S. Treasuries firmed in Asia on Wednesday, with the
benchmark 10-year note yielding 1.8297 percent,
compared with 1.8454 percent in late U.S. trade. U.S. yields
briefly dipped below 1.82 percent on Tuesday to their lowest
since early February, while benchmark German yields
fell to a record low of 1.533 percent on Tuesday.
A broad market slide dampened sentiment in Asian credit
markets, pushing the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan
investment-grade index wider by 6 basis points.