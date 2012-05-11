GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slide on weak China data, euro zone concerns

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls 1.1 pct, Nikkei sheds 0.6 pct
* Euro touches 3-1/2 month low, Aussie hits intraday low
* China industrial output, retail undershoot forecasts
* Lack of details on JPMorgan loss adds to jitters
* European shares likely to fall
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, May 11 Asian shares slid on Friday,
driving declines in other risk assets, as deepening euro zone
political turmoil and weak economic data from China raised
growth concerns, while a huge hedging loss from JPMorgan added
to market jitters.
European shares will likely open lower, with financial
spreadbetters predicting that major European markets
would open down as much as 0.9 percent. U.S.
stock futures were down 0.6 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell more than 1 percent to its lowest in nearly
four months. At current levels, the index will see a weekly fall
of more than 4 percent, the biggest weekly loss since late
November.
Pan-Asia's financial sector ranked among the
worst performers. Financials also led Australian and South
Korean equities markets lower, after JPMorgan Chase & Co
said it suffered a trading loss of at least $2 billion from a
failed hedging strategy, sending the benchmark Standard & Poor's
500 Index down 11.6 points late on Thursday.
JPMorgan's news "is worrying because this is a company which
was perceived to being absolutely excellent in risk management,
and I think over the longer term they are still excellent in
risk management, but we don't have all the details and the story
is not entirely clear, so as a result, that has added to the
somewhat gloomy mood so far," said Guy Stear, head of research
with Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
Australian shares eased 0.3 percent, also hurt by a
weaker-than-expected Chinese industrial output and retail sales
figures for April, on course for its worst weekly performance
this year, while South Korean stocks plunged 1.2
percent, with financials underperforming.
Japan's Nikkei share average fell 0.6 percent.
China's annual rate of factory output grew more slowly than
expected in April at 9.3 percent, well below the 12 percent
forecast, and the rate of retail sales growth in April slowed to
14.1 percent year on year from 15.2 percent previously.
"Data is giving a more glum picture in terms of the level of
overall economic activity and signals that the broad economy is
less strong than we previously perceived," Stear said.
Earlier on Friday, China said its annual consumer inflation
moderated to 3.4 percent in April from 3.6 percent in March, but
above 3.3 percent forecast. China's producer price index (PPI)
fell 0.7 percent in April from a year earlier, overshooting
market expectations for a 0.5 percent fall.
The loss at JPMorgan has spooked market sentment in part due
to a lack of detailed diclosure on the nature of the loss and
its potential implications.
"The markets took it correctly, saying 'wait a minute you do
have more risk than previously thought, and it's not
inconceivable that you and others of your class have other
unforeseen losses'. And that would spook markets," said David
Baran, co-founder of Tokyo-based hedge fund, Symphony Financial
Partners.
"Do banks in general still have more risk and require more
capital than the markets are expecting? And that's probably why
S&P was down 10 points after the close," he added.
GREECE HITS EURO
Prior to JPMorgan's announcement, European and U.S. stocks
rose after data showed U.S. claims for unemployment benefits
edged lower last week, soothing concerns that weak employment
growth in April pointed to worsening labour conditions.
But risk appetite remained muted largely due to heightening
political and policy uncertainty in the euro zone.
The euro fell to a fresh 3-1/2 month low of $1.29050
on Friday while Australian dollar, a risk gauge, fell to a near
five-month low below $1.0021.
"Difficulties in forming a coalition government in Greece
are already reflected in the euro and the market is now eyeing
whether Greek public will really opt for an exit from the euro
or not," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief FX strategist at
Barclays. "The uncertainty keeps the euro depressed under
$1.30," he said, adding that JPMorgan's news may add to
investors' reluctance to take on risk.
As central banks focus more on growth than inflation, real
yield differentials will be more significant in dictating forex
market direction, especially for the euro/dollar, Morgan Stanley
said in a note.
Uncertainty may drive currency market volatility, pegged at
historically low levels by aggressive central bank liquidity
injections globally, to pick up and prompt an unwinding of carry
trades, with the dollar and the yen gaining, it added.
Oil retreated, with Brent crude down 0.8 percent
below $112 a barrel and U.S. crude plunging 1.1 percent
to $96.06 a barrel.
Spot gold fell 0.7 percent at $1,583 an ounce, as
investors sold gold to cover losses in other assets, while a
weak euro also dampened bullion's alternative currency status.
Asian credit markets weakened, with the spread on the iTraxx
Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index widening by 4
basis points.
Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos meets
conservative Antonis Samaras on Friday in a possibly doomed
attempt to form a government and avoid a repeat election, while
EU leaders are warning that Greece's membership of the euro is
at stake.
But Greece has been given a lifeline for now, with euro zone
officials saying on Thursday euro zone countries were prepared
to keep financing until Athens forms a new government, whether
one emerges from Sunday's election or if new elections have to
be held next month.
Spain, facing pressure on its fragile banking sector, is
expected to present new reforms to complete the clean-up of its
banks on Friday.