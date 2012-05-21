REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets regain ground but still edgy over Greece

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan rises 0.5 pct, Nikkei up 0.4 pct
* Euro off four-month lows, yen hovers near 3-mth highs
* Oil rebounds, steady euro supports gold
* China growth stimulus hopes offer some bright spot
* European shares likely to fall
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, May 21 Markets recovered some ground on
Monday on value hunting after last week's heavy losses, but
investors remained wary over the euro zone despite world leaders
calling for Greece to stay in the monetary union and for Europe
to balance austerity with growth.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.5 percent, buoyed by its technology
sector which by far outperformed its peers with
a 1.3 percent gain. Investors scooped cheapened blue chips,
helping to lift tech-heavy Korean equity market above a
key chart level.
The pan-Asian index fell to a 2012 low on Friday, having
lost about 6 percent in the week for its worst weekly
performance in nearly eight months.
European shares were likely to be even more cautiously
traded than Asia, with financial spreadbetters predicting that
major European markets would open down
as much as 1 percent. U.S. stock futures were up 0.5
percent, reflecting a lack of market direction.
"Investors saw some attractive valuations in the big tech
stocks, which was the most heavily-hit sector during last week's
market plunge, but that's about as much additional risk that
investors are willing to take on at this point," said Park
Suk-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities.
Japan's Nikkei stock average gained 0.4 percent,
after logging a seventh straight week of losses last week, its
longest such losing streak since the third quarter of 2011.
Leaders of G8 major industrialised nations meeting at the
weekend vowed to take steps to combat financial turmoil and
revitalise a global economy threatened by Europe's debt crisis,
but they offered no specific prescription for debt-crippled
Greece which holds fresh elections on June 17.
"Today's move is merely a rebound from sharp losses on
Friday and it doesn't have momentum to rise strongly. The G8
outcome lacked the punch to give much incentive for markets,"
said Hirokazu Yuihama, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities
in Tokyo.
Currently, many market players see the main scenario as
Greece staying in the euro and European leaders making some
compromises to maintain financial lifelines for the country.
But deepening banking sector instability in Spain heightened
concerns about contagion from Greek political turmoil, keeping
investors' risk-aversion intact at least until the Greek
election makes clear whether the nation will stay or leave the
euro, traders and analysts said.
"There's a lot of talk and no substance. Until you get some
certainty about Greece and the fear of contagion eases, the
volatility is here to stay," said Savanth Sebastian, an
economist at CommSec.
GROWTH AND FISCAL AUSTERITY
The euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.2793, moving
away from a four-month low of $1.2642 reached on Friday,
which was not far from its trough of 2012.
But investor nervousness prevented the yen, widely perceived
as a safe haven, to ease significantly from its three-month high
against the dollar of 79.001 yen hit on Friday. The yen
stood at 79.18 on Monday.
With a steadying euro, spot gold added 0.4 percent to
$1,598.46 an ounce, after rising more than 1 percent on Friday.
The G8 suggested mounting global support for highly indebted
euro zone economies to be allowed to take less strict austerity
measures and put more priority on stimulating growth. Reports
also suggested Greece's anti-austerity forces could soften their
stance to avoid a catastrophic outcome for the nation.
Yuji Saito, director of foreign exchange at Credit Agricole
Bank in Tokyo, said the G8 comments were positive, but it did
not offer a buying incentive for the euro. Rather, he was eyeing
whether the yen would breach its 200-day moving average,
currently at 78.50 yen, and trigger the yen's further climb.
Saito said markets were turning to an upcoming European
summit on May 23 and comments about the Greece election.
The May 23 summit will focus attention on whether European
leaders can strike a new balance between growth and the fiscal
reforms deemed vital to fixing the euro zone's debt crisis and
regaining market confidence in the single currency.
Recent opinion polls show Greek voters are returning to the
establishment parties that negotiated its bailout, offering
potential salvation for European leaders.
Alexis Tsipras, the Greek leftist who polled strongly in the
inconclusive May 6 election, says he wants talks to keep Greece
in the euro. He is looking to forge ties with likeminded
European figures such as French President Francois Hollande.
Oil prices recovered on Monday, with U.S. crude up
0.5 percent at $91.90 a barrel, after falling more than 1
percent on Friday. Brent crude, which closed at its
lowest in 2012 on Friday, rose 0.7 percent at $107.89 a barrel.
China's premier called for additional efforts to support
growth on Sunday, raising hopes for more stimulus steps to lift
demand in the world's second largest economy. He also vowed to
maintain his campaign to cool down its property market.
"FEAR INDEX" RISING
As risk aversion intensified on Friday, the CBOE VIX
Volatility index, a gauge of investor anxiety that
measures expected volatility in the Standard & Poor's 500 index
over the next 30 days, rose 2.5 percent to close above 25
for the first time since mid-December.
Asian credit markets stabilised on Monday on short covering
after the G8 meeting, but underlying sentiment was defensive,
traders said. The spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan
investment-grade index was little changed from
Friday, when it reached its widest level since early January.