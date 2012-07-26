GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rebound on hopes for U.S. stimulus, new euro action

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks struggle as Trump offers few policy details, dollar firms on rate talk
* Trump speech holds few details, surprises, less protectionism
* Trump speech holds few details, surprises, less protectionism
TOKYO, March 1 Japanese stocks recovered from intraday lows on Wednesday afternoon after U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to Congress offered few details or surprises on tax and spending policies.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 A company now owned by Uber last year quietly bought a small firm specializing in sensor technology used in autonomous vehicles, giving the ride services company a patent in the technology and possibly a defense against a trade secrets theft lawsuit filed against it by rival Alphabet Inc.