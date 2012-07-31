GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on guarded stimulus hopes from ECB, Fed

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan rises 1.5 pct to highest since May 11
* Japan PMI falls at fastest rate since 2011 quake
* Aussie holds near record highs vs euro, at 4-month high vs
USD
* European shares likely see modest gain
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, July 31 Asian shares rose on Tuesday on
hopes for further stimulus from the European Central Bank and
the U.S. Federal Reserve, both of which hold policy meetings
this week, but scepticism about the long-term effectiveness of
any ECB actions capped the euro.
European stocks were set for modest gains, with a 0.3
percent rise in U.S. stock futures signalling a firm
start on Wall Street. Financial spreadbetters called the main
indexes in London, Paris and Frankfurt
to open as much as 0.2 percent higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.5 percent to hit its highest level since
May 11 and was set for a monthly gain of 3.7 percent, slightly
ahead of June's 3.5 percent rise.
Korean stocks led the region on Tuesday, gaining 2.3
percent.
"Risk appetites have seen a dramatic improvement over the
last few sessions and the return of foreign buying is
underpinning preferred stocks, a mix of large-caps that are
lifting the market as a whole," said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst
at South Korea's NH Securities.
The impact of the three-year euro debt crisis on Asia was
evident on Tuesday, however, with Japan's Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) falling at its fastest pace
since last year's earthquake and tsunami, as demand for Japanese
goods slows in Europe and China.
Market sentiment has been underpinned by speculation the
ECB, at a meeting on Thursday, may resume its bond buying
programme to force down rising Spanish and Italian borrowing
costs, but German opposition has heightened uncertainty.
The Fed has also come under greater pressure to support
flagging growth, but many economists do not expect any further
easing until September. The Fed starts a two-day policy meeting
on Tuesday, ahead of a key nonfarm payrolls report due on
Friday.
"There is a bit of positive sentiment supporting the market.
The optimism stems from the upcoming central bank meetings and
local data is helping too," said Stan Shamu, market strategist
at IG Markets, referring to Australia's smaller-than-expected
decline in building approvals in June.
Japan's Nikkei stock average rose 1 percent.
The euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.2285,, still
below a three-week high of $1.2390 touched on Friday but well
above a two-year low around $1.2042 reached last week. The euro
was also up 0.2 percent against the yen at 95.95.
The Australian dollar hit a four-month high against the U.S.
dollar around $1.0537 on Tuesday and an all-time peak
versus the euro around A$1.1646 in offshore trade, as
speculation of monetary stimulus spurred investor appetite for
high-yielding currency.
But caution remained about the effect of any measures from
the ECB, given doubts that central bank action will be
sufficient to resolve the euro zone's fiscal woes.
"Even if the ECB resumes its bond buying programme, the rise
in the euro will likely just be met with selling," said Hideki
Amikura, forex manager at Nomura Trust Bank, noting that the
euro would at best rise to around 98 yen, for example.
DOUBTS REMAIN
Brent crude held above $106 per barrel but was
capped by caution among investors about the effect of any fresh
stimulus measures coming from the ECB or the Fed.
Copper added 0.3 percent to $7,569.75 a tonne,
supported by stimulus hopes, a weaker dollar and gains in
riskier assets such as stocks.
Gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,623.06 an ounce, as
investors awaited monetary policy decisions, a key factor
driving bullion prices.
Dominic Schnider, an analyst at UBS Wealth Management in
Singapore, expected gold prices to fall to as low as $1,520 an
ounce in the next three months, in the absence of more bond
buying by the Fed which would increase gold's allure as in
inflation hedge.
India's central bank left interest rates unchanged for the
second time since June, in line with expectations, while cutting
its growth forecast and lifting its inflation outlook as
economic conditions deteriorate.
Grain markets, which had been supported by supply worries
from the worst U.S. drought in a half century, will likely see
soybeans post their biggest monthly gain since June 2008
and corn its biggest monthly rise in over five years.
Asian credit markets held steady, after the spread on the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index fell to
its lowest since early April on Monday in thin trading volumes.