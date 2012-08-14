版本:
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro gain ahead of data; stimulus hopes support

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.2 pct, Nikkei rises 0.5 pct
    * Euro inches up 0.2 pct to $1.2350
    * Euro zone Q2 GDP, US retail, consumer price data due later
    * European shares likely gain

    By Chikako Mogi
    TOKYO, Aug 14 Asian shares rose on Tuesday as
investors hunted for bargains while waiting for more economic
figures from Europe and the United States later in the day,
after recent data showed the euro zone's debt woes were eroding
business activity globally.
    Relative optimism persisted to underpin investor sentiment
as deteriorating global growth prospects will keep expectations
firmly in place for further stimulus steps from policymakers
seeking to bolster growth.
    After worrying China trade data on Friday and Monday's
report showing a slowdown in Japan's economy, investors are now
eyeing the euro zone's second-quarter gross domestic product,
which is expected to contract, as well as July U.S. retail sales
and consumer prices due later in the day. 
    "As long as we have a mixed bag of data, expectations for
more stimulus will remain intact and keep supporting markets,"
said Hirokazu Yuihama, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
    "I think there is a growing sense that the U.S. economy is
resilient. Also, with European leaders soon returning from their
summer holidays, hopes remain for them to start working on steps
towards next month," he added.
    European stocks were likely to rise, after taking their
sharpest fall in more than a week in thin volume on Monday, and
as a 0.1 percent gain in U.S. stock futures signalled a
firm Wall Street start. Financial spreadbetters called the main
indexes in London, Paris and Frankfurt 
to open up as much as 0.5 percent.   
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose 0.3 percent, while Japan's Nikkei stock
average advanced 0.3 percent as domestic investors
bought companies with favourable returns after a mixed earnings
season. 
    "Foreign buying is keeping the market afloat and stimulus
hopes are still playing a large part of it," said Park
Sang-hyun, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities, of Korean
shares which outperformed the rest of Asia with a 0.9
percent gain as investors picked up stocks they considered
undervalued.
    Copper, oil and gold traded in ranges as the dollar's
reaction to the data could affect commodity and energy prices.
    "The immediate impact of the European growth numbers will be
on the forex market and oil will react to that," said Ryoma
Furumi, a commodities sales manager at Newedge Japan.
    Oil also drew support from intensifying debate in Israel on
whether to strike Iran's disputed nuclear programme.
    Brent crude inched down 0.1 percent to $113.44 a
barrel while U.S. crude rose 0.2 percent to $92.93. 
    Copper and gold marked time before the data,
with copper inching down 0.1 percent to $7,384.75 a tonne and
spot gold up 0.2 percent at $1,612 an ounce.     
    The euro inched up 0.2 percent against the dollar to $1.2358
 as investors unwound bets for a further euro drop amid a
lack of fresh factors, although it remained firmly capped below
a one-month high of $1.2444 touched on Aug. 6.
    Asian credit markets were subdued, with the spread on the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index flat.
    
    
    LIVE IN HOPE
    While growth worries weighed on broad assets and prompted
investors to take profits, markets were still expecting the
European Central Bank to start buying sovereign bonds to lower
borrowing costs for Spain, and the U.S. Federal Reserve to
expand its monetary easing in coming weeks.
    As markets were caught between worries and hopes, a gauge
for investor risk aversion continued to improve. The CBOE
Volatility index, which measures expected volatility in
the Standard & Poor's 500 index over the next 30 days,
closed down 7.06 percent at 13.70 on Monday, its lowest in more
than five years.
    Analysts have said investors may be switching some funds
from safe-haven bonds to stocks, underpinning prices despite a
lack of fresh factors.
    As policy hopes buoyed risk sentiment over the past week,
yields on sovereign debts perceived as safe, including U.S.
Treasuries, German bunds and Japanese government bonds have
crawled higher, away from record lows or multi-year lows marked
before the optimism surfaced.
    While the ECB had suggested it could step in again to buy
government bonds, albeit under certain conditions, European
Union leaders must await the German Constitutional Court's
verdict due on Sept. 12 to give an expected green light to the
euro zone's permanent bailout fund and the fiscal pact for
budget discipline. 
    Investors will also look for policy clues from the annual
meeting of economists and central bankers in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, at the end of the month.

