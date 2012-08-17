REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise as Merkel remarks soothe nerves

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.1 pct, Nikkei closes up 0.8 pct
* Dollar hovers near one-month high vs yen
* Oil slips, gold steadies, copper rises
* European shares likely to rise
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Aug 17 Shares firmed on Friday as German
Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for the European Central
Bank's efforts to contain the debt crisis in the euro zone,
soothing investor nerves and prompting them to shift money to
riskier assets.
European stocks were likely to take their cue from Asia,
after nearing their 2012 peaks the previous day, while U.S.
stock futures were barely changed ahead of Wall Street's
start. Financial spreadbetters called the main indexes in London
, Paris and Frankfurt to open as much as
0.4 percent higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged up 0.1 percent and looked set for a weekly
loss of about 0.1 percent. Japan's Nikkei stock average
rose to a three-month high and closed up 0.8 percent.
Australia's equity market led the region higher with
a 0.7 percent rise, bolstered by good earnings results, and Hong
Kong shares also outperformed their peers with a 0.5
percent gain.
"Funds are waiting for new buying opportunities and earnings
will give an indication of how things will be for the second
half of the year," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China
equity analyst.
Merkel said ECB President Mario Draghi's declarations last
month to do whatever it takes to save the euro and raising the
prospect of buying the bonds of stricken Spain and Italy were
"completely in line" with the approach taken by European
leaders. She also called for Europe's swift fiscal policy
integration, saying time was running short.
The remarks by Merkel, which reinforced views that Europe
will introduce new stimulus steps, also buoyed copper and gold
while oil slipped on easing fears over supplies.
Copper inched up 0.1 percent to $7,457.50 a tonne.
"Merkel's comments gave the markets some hope and those who
have been looking for opportunities to buy in did that," said a
Shanghai-based trader.
Brent crude slipped 1 percent to $114.19 a barrel and U.S.
crude fell 0.5 percent to $95.09 on a possible release of
oil reserves by the United States while Israeli comments on Iran
reduced fears of a potential conflict in the Middle East that
could disrupt exports.
The euro traded at $1.2347, not far from Thursday's
high of $1.2373. The dollar steadied at 79.35 yen, a tad
below 79.408 yen hit on Thursday, its highest in more than a
month.
August typically has been a month when the dollar weakened
against the yen, but this year might prove different, traders
and analysts said.
FED LESS CLEAR
While few doubt the ECB will take some decisive steps to
tackle the three-year debt crisis, the outlook was less clear
for the Federal Reserve's policy tactics.
Such uncertainty has weighed on U.S. Treasuries, pushing the
benchmark 10-year Treasury yield up to a three-month
high of 1.862 percent on Thursday.
"(U.S.) data continue to firm up. Additional easing by the
Fed is unlikely, given this macroeconomic backdrop," Barclays
Capital said in a research note.
"Market volatility has remained low, despite low liquidity.
The lack of information regarding key market risks has been an
important reason for this ... Risky assets may continue to
receive some near-term support as investors search for anything
with some risk premium associated with it," it said.
Thursday's data showing a trend measure of Americans signing
up for new jobless benefits fell close to a four-year low last
week, building permits rose in July even when housing starts
fell, and a weak regional factory gauge together suggested U.S.
recovery may pick up later this year but is still vulnerable.
Data released on Thursday suggested that U.S. recovery may
pick up later this year but is still vulnerable. A trend measure
of Americans signing up for new jobless benefits fell near a
four-year low last week, July building permits rose even when
housing starts fell and a regional factory gauge was weak.
The fresh data followed a string of recent solid reports on
jobs, industrial output and retail sales for July.
Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,615.66 an ounce
after posting its biggest rise in almost two weeks on Thursday
on bets for more central bank stimulus.
Asian credit markets firmed slightly, with the spread on the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
tightening by 1 basis point.