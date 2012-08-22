GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip after Japan exports fall, euro steady

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan sheds 0.5 pct, Nikkei dips 0.3 pct
* Euro holds ground near seven-week high vs dollar
* Japan July exports slump most in six months, after weak
Taiwan, Korea
* Global miner BHP seen hit by China slowdown
* European shares seen opening down up to 0.8 pct
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Aug 22 Asian shares slipped on Wednesday
as slumping Japanese exports reminded investors of the risks the
euro zone debt crisis poses to regional economies.
The euro held steady on expectations the European Central
Bank will act to rein in surging borrowing costs. But a rise in
the CBOE Volatility Index, a gauge of Wall Street's
sensitivity to risk, and a pause in the recent run-up in U.S.
Treasury yields suggested investors were yet to be convinced
that Europe's three-year crisis is close to resolution.
"The recent rally in riskier assets had been built on a lull
in Europe, so they are ready to face a correction when hopes for
something unrealistic fade," said Takeo Okuhara, a fund manager
at Daiwa SB Investments. He was referring to speculation that
the ECB would buy bonds to cap the yields of troubled euro zone
sovereigns.
"Economic data confirmed fundamentals are not strong, with a
slowdown in China, which relies heavily on exports to Europe,
having material effects elsewhere," he said.
European markets were seen falling, with financial
spreadbetters calling London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40
and Frankfurt's DAX to open down as much as 0.8
percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.5 percent, led by sharp declines in the
energy and materials sectors.
Japan's Nikkei stock average dipped 0.3 percent as
investors cashed in gains from a sharp run-up on mounting hopes
for ECB action, just as U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after the
Standard & Poor's 500 index hit a four-year high.
Japan's exports fell an annual 8.1 percent in July, the
deepest drop in six months, dragged down by collapsing shipments
to Europe and a sharp fall in sales to China. The fragile report
from the world's third-biggest economy followed similarly bleak
data from export-reliant South Korea and Taiwan.
Oil traded in ranges, capped by growth worries but supported
by ECB hopes. Brent was up 0.1 percent to $114.77 a
barrel and U.S. crude also inched up 0.1 percent to
$96.94. Copper was down 0.2 percent to $7,595 a tonne
ahead of earnings from top global miner BHP Billiton,
which may put three mega projects on hold on Wednesday when it
will likely report its first annual profit fall in three years.
BHP will wrap up a torrid earnings season for the
world's biggest miners, all battered by weaker prices for iron
ore, copper, coal, nickel and aluminium as economic growth in
big-buyer China slows to its weakest pace in a decade.
Also limiting the downside is some view that Asian equities
are not yet overbought. Flows of foreign capital remain
important direction-setters for many Asian markets.
Net foreign buying stood at $8.1 billion so far in August,
Credit Suisse said in a research note, below an overbought
level.
Such purchases on a rolling 12-month basis is 0.6 percent of
market capitalisation, below the 1 percent level seen
overbought, Credit Suisse said, while net foreign buying over
two months stands at 0.26 percent, less than the 0.6 percent or
more seen as overheated.
ECB SPECULATION DIES HARD
Speculation that the ECB will take a decisive step to cut
borrowing costs for Spain and Italy gained further momentum with
an article in London's Daily Telegraph, that said the ECB was
examining plans to put a hard cap on Spanish and Italian yields.
A similar report in German media was on Monday denied by the
bank, which repeated its stance in response to the latest
British report.
Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support
for the ECB's crisis-fighting strategy last week.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is holding bilateral
talks with leaders of France, Germany and the Eurogroup this
week to seek concessions for its austerity-to-bailout swap.
"The market rallied on growing convictions that Germany
stands ready to do more to keep the euro zone united. Merkel's
government seems more willing to ease the official debt burden
on Greece, as long as the basic elements of the second bailout
programme remain," Barclays Capital said in a research note.
Spain's 10-year debt yields have shed about 8
percent this month on growing hopes for concrete action.
The euro traded at $1.2466, not far from $1.2488 hit
on Tuesday, its highest since July 5.
Spot gold steadied around $1,638.66 an ounce, near a
3-1/2 month high of $1,641.20 touched on Tuesday.
Asian credit markets were weaker, pushing the spread on the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index by two
basis points.