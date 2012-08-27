GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch down, mark time before Jackson Hole

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan off 0.2 pct, focus on Europe, U.S. with
no major Asia data
* Seoul shares hit by tumbling Samsung, lifted by Moody's
upgrade
* Gold hits 4-1/2 month high, silver touches near 4-month
high
* Oil jumps more than $1 on supply concerns
* European shares likely flat to slightly lower
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Aug 27 Gold and oil rose on Monday,
supported by Friday's news of a potential framework for the
European Central Bank's new bond buying scheme and hopes of a
strong easing move by the U.S. Federal Reserve, but Asian shares
eased.
Growing hopes for more accommodative monetary stance around
the world helped gold break a key resistance last week, which
had held for months. Spot gold hit a fresh 4-1/2 month
high of $1,676.45 an ounce on Monday, while spot silver
hit a near four-month high of $31.24 an ounce.
Oil futures gained more than $1 on supply concerns, with
U.S. crude up 1.1 percent to $97.19 a barrel and Brent
up 1.2 percent to $114.91. Oil has also been supported
by expectations for more growth-supportive measures.
"Commodities which are highly sensitive to monetary policy
easing are underpinned by such speculation, so it's hard to sell
in markets such as gold, silver and oil where it's easier for
speculative money to flow in," said Bob Takai, general manager
of Sumitomo Corp's energy division.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
, however, edged down 0.2 percent in choppy trade
as investors booked gains from rallies over the past week built
on optimism over stimulus.
European equities were likely to follow Asia lower, with
financial spreadbetters calling Paris's CAC-40 and
Frankfurt's DAX to open flat to down 0.1 percent.
London markets are closed for a public holiday.
"Finally, after the really long summer holiday, we have an
event to focus on, which is the Jackson Hole symposium.
Sentiment has been kept up for so long because nobody expected
anything to be done in the near term, but we now at least have
an event," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit
Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, referring to the annual meeting of
central bankers and economists later this week.
"There could be room for disappointment if nothing is
confirmed or hinted at. So investors prefer to remain cautious
or take profits and trim down their positions ahead of this,"
she said.
Seoul shares were earlier dragged lower by a plunge
in Samsung Electronics after a U.S. jury found it
had copied critical features of Apple products. But
Korean equities turned positive after Moody's Investors Service
raised the country's sovereign credit rating by one notch Aa3,
its highest on record, and on par with Japan and China.
Shanghai shares tumbled 1.4 percent to their lowest
since March 2009 on receding expectations for a more aggressive
Chinese easing. Japan's Nikkei average rose 0.4 percent.
Central bank sources told Reuters on Friday that the ECB is
considering setting yield band targets under the bond-buying
programme to shield its strategy from speculators, but the
decision would not be made before its Sept. 6 policy meeting.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said "there is scope for further
action by the Fed to ease financial conditions" in a letter he
sent to a U.S. House panel, reinforcing market's persistent
views the Fed would soon implement a third round of quantitative
easing, known as QE3.
Traders will be seeking clues from Bernanke's speech at the
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, gathering. He has used the event the
previous two years to flag the Fed's intention on more easing.
Bernanke is due to speak on Friday and ECB President Mario
Draghi will take the podium on Saturday.
"We expect Bernanke to clearly signal that QE3 is in the
pipeline and our expectation remains that this will be delivered
at (the Sept. 12-13 Fed meeting)," Societe Generale said in a
note.
ECB MOVE LESS POWERFUL
A more accommodative tone from the Fed could reassure
markets but the ECB is not likely to shore up sentiment as much.
"While the ECB has answered the question of how more risk
sharing can take shape, they are not writing any blank checks.
Conditionality is here to stay, and with it so too is sovereign
risk until the conditionality is fulfilled," Societe Generale
said.
Analysts have said the ECB's plans to buy government debt to
reduce borrowing costs of stricken euro zone states will help
soothe market jitters, but it does not resolve the fundamental
issue of strengthening the fiscal foundation of the euro zone.
Greece remains a risk trigger for reversing the current
moderately improved sentiment towards Europe.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she wanted Greece
to remain in the euro zone but that it must meet its reform
targets, while her finance minister reaffirmed his opposition to
giving Athens more time to carry out promised reforms.
Data on Friday showed that money managers, including hedge
funds and other large speculators, boosted bullish bets in U.S.
gold futures and options to the largest amount since early May.
Gold posted its biggest weekly gain since January on Friday.
Investors also kept paring short positions betting on the
euro's fall last week, while long positions in favour of the
U.S. dollar declined further to their lowest in nearly a year,
the CFTC said.
The euro steadied at $1.2508, off Friday's low of
$1.2481.
Asian credit markets weakened slightly, pushing the spread
on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
wider by 3 basis points.