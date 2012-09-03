GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares up on stimulus hopes after region's weak data, Bernanke

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.5 pct after earlier hitting 4-week
low
* Aussie hits 5-week low vs USD on surprisingly weak retail
sales
* China factory surveys point to softer economic growth
* Weak data boosts hopes for more stimulus from China to
Australia
* European shares likely inch down
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Sept 3 Asian shares rose on Monday after
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the door open
for further stimulus if needed, while weak economic indicators
across the region raised hopes for additional growth-bolstering
steps in Asia as well.
Bernanke stopped short of clearly signalling an imminent
move last week, prompting investors to turn to reports from
China to Australia that highlighted how the euro zone's debt
crisis has eroded growth and threatened further slowdowns.
European equities were expected to drop, with financial
spreadbetters calling London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40
and Frankfurt's DAX to open down as much as 0.2
percent. U.S. stock futures were down 0.1 percent, but
main U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day
holiday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.5 percent, reversing from an earlier 0.5
percent fall to a fresh four-week low.
Australian shares turned positive to trade up 0.2
percent after an unexpected fall in July domestic retail sales
strengthened the case for a rate cut later this year.
"China data definitely came out weaker over the weekend and
when it's weaker everyone starts talking about easing. I
wouldn't be surprised if we get some comments on measures that
China would be looking to take to lift growth," said Stan Shamu,
market analyst at IG Market.
Japan's Nikkei stock average rose 0.5 percent,
recouping earlier losses which took it to a four-week low.
The HSBC China Purchasing Managers' Index for smaller and
privately-owned producers fell to a seasonally adjusted 47.6,
its lowest level since March 2009.
The HSBC report followed the official factory PMI on
Saturday which dropped below 50 for the first time since
November 2011, the latest signal that the world's second-biggest
economy is struggling against global headwinds, which may pave
the way for more government stimulus measures.
The Australian dollar, highly sensitive to China,
Australia's single largest export market, fell to its lowest
since July 25 of $1.0240 before rebounding to $1.0268. The
Aussie also hit a nine-week low against the euro.
"Obviously, the Aussie is taking the brunt of China's dismal
economic data, especially as the currency had consistently
outperformed other markets over the past few months despite
volatile risk sentiment. It was due for a correction." said
Daisuke Karakama, market economist for Mizuho Corporate Bank.
Other data on Monday showed Taiwan's PMI fell in August for
its steepest manufacturing contraction this year, hit by a drop
in new export orders. Sluggish sales to China and Europe also
hit South Korean exports for the first 20 days of August.
BERNANKE SUPPORTS SENTIMENT
At the annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium, Bernanke on
Friday expressed "grave concern" for the stagnating U.S. job
market and said the Fed was prepared to take further steps to
strengthen the economy if necessary. Bernanke said the Fed's
asset purchases, known as quantitative easing, had been
effective at boosting growth and fostering job creation.
His comments heighten market focus on the U.S. ISM
manufacturing data on Tuesday and the monthly jobs report on
Sept. 7 which will shed light to the timing and scale of the
Fed's next easing policy ahead of its Sept. 12-13 meeting.
"It is inevitable we will see another round of economic
stimulus in September," said Jeff Sica, chief investment officer
of Sica Wealth Management.
But he cautioned that markets may decline after the Fed's
meeting given high expectations for a bold step already
reflected in the recent performance of the Standard & Poor's 500
index, which hit a four-year high last month.
"The Fed cannot use a massive quantitative easing program
since food and energy prices will ultimately accelerate creating
massive inflation," he said.
Bernanke's comments drove U.S. Treasuries yields to their
lowest in three weeks and sent the dollar to an eight-week low
against the euro of $1.2638. The euro was up 0.2 percent
to $1.2581 on Monday.
"Throw in the China slowdown and the Europe situation, then
Fed policy will continue to gently nudge the dollar a bit weaker
in order to support the euro," said Richard Hastings, macro
strategist at Global Hunter Securities.
The dollar eased 0.1 percent against the yen to 78.26
just off a three-week low of 78.187 hit on Friday.
The dollar ended August marginally up against the yen,
defying the jinx that has usually seen the yen firm against the
dollar in the month.
The European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday takes
the spotlight, with markets expecting the bank to outline, and
possibly offer some details of its bond-buying scheme aimed at
driving down borrowing costs of highly-indebted Spain and Italy.
Karakama at Mizuho said the ECB was most likely to just
outline conditions attached to its bond buying scheme.
Asian credit markets were subdued, with the spread on the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index flat.
Oil eased, with both U.S. crude and Brent
down 0.1 percent at $96.35 a barrel and $114.46, respectively.