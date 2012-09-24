RPT-GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall as focus shifts to growth concerns

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 0.2 pct, Nikkei opens down 0.4 pct
* Gold sharply down from near 2012 highs
* Euro on defensive, down 0.1 pct vs dollar
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Sept 24 Asian shares eased on Monday as
investors shifted their focus to economic fundamentals while
monitoring progress in the euro zone debt bailout scheme.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan edged 0.2 percent lower, with Australian
shares down 0.1 percent and the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) slipping 0.4 percent.
The Nikkei stock average opened down 0.4 percent.
"Stocks will move in a range today, as investors focus on
global growth, with Europe's ongoing problems still in focus,"
said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko
Securities, of the Japanese equities market.
The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan launched
fresh monetary easing steps over recent weeks while the European
Central Bank adopted a plan to buy bonds from euro zone states
requesting assistance, to help drive down their borrowing costs.
Last week markets oscillated between rallying on the fact
central banks took action in light of weak economies, then
falling as participants focused on the weak economic conditions
that prompted these stimulus plans in the first place.
"Now that the game of guessing what central banks from
around the world are going to be doing with their endless pools
of liquidity, we are now back to guessing which country is going
to be bailed out and when," said Neal Gilbert, market
strategist at GFT.
News on Friday that Spain was considering freezing pensions
and speeding up a planned rise in the retirement age raised
hopes for the country applying for a bailout and lifted market
sentiment, but uncertainty remained over whether and when such a
move would come.
Spain has displaced Greece from the centre of the euro zone
debt crisis, as markets worry it may eventually need external
aid to help resolve its problems.
But Spain insisted on Saturday it will not rush to seek a
sovereign bailout, even as the country suffers from a high
deficit, soaring debts, a banking sector burnt by the bursting
of a real estate bubble and a deepening economic contraction.
At the same time, euro zone states are preparing to allow
the bloc's permanent bailout fund to leverage its capital in the
same way as its predecessor so it can reach a capacity of more
than 2 trillion euros and rescue big countries if necessary, Der
Spiegel said on Sunday.
The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is expected to come
into force on Oct. 8 with a capacity of 500 billion euros.
The euro inched down 0.1 percent to $1.2966, after
posting its first weekly decline in five, weighed by weak
economic data which underscored challenges facing the region.
While growth concerns have gradually been outweighing the
initial euphoria induced by the central banks' stimulus, as such
steps were taken in response to the global economic slowdown,
market jitters have also been calmed by central bank willingness
to act when necessary.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, which gauges
investor fears of future share price swings on euro zone blue
chips, fell 4.4 percent to a 6-month low on Friday. A similar
gauge for the Standard & Poor's 500 index, the CBOE
Volatility index, fell on Friday to 13.98, not far from
an August low of 13.30 which marked its lowest in five years.
One uncertainty which has persisted as major economies took
action is whether China will ease monetary policy, with its
economy on course to show slower growth for the seventh straight
quarter over the current period.
A senior official was quoted in state media on Sunday as
saying that China plans to stick to its tight property sector
policies and a nationwide rebound in home prices remains
unlikely, reinforcing officials' reluctance to ease property
market restrictions to bolster the economy.
Global stimulus measures heightened anticipation for higher
commodity prices, prompting hedge funds and other big
speculators to raise their bullish bets on U.S. commodities by
about $30 billion to nearly $118 billion since the end of July,
trade data showed on Friday.
Bullion priced in euro terms hit a record high on
Friday while spot gold touched $1,787.20 an ounce, just a
tad below this year's high of $1,790.30 hit on Feb. 29. Gold
fell 0.7 percent to $1,769.26 early on Monday.
Oil prices, which on Friday rose on supply worries over
tensions in the Middle East and delays in North Sea shipments,
fell early on Monday. U.S. crude was down 0.1 percent to
$92.79 a barrel and while Brent eased 0.2 percent to
$111.25.