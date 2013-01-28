GLOBAL MARKETS-Seoul pulls Asian shares down, solid economic data helps

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan eases, as Seoul underperforms
* South Korean shares slip on weak yen, earnings caution
* Yen extends losses to new lows
* Gold capped below 200-DMA as risk appetite grows
* European shares seen rising
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Jan 28 Tech-heavy South Korean shares led
the broader Asian share index lower on Monday on fears of weaker
earnings, but improving economic prospects in Europe and solid
U.S. profit reports underpinned sentiment.
Gold languished near two-week lows and was capped as the
improving global macroeconomic environment has curbed interest
in safe haven assets.
"Investors would rather move their money into equities or
bulk commodities from safe-haven assets," said Li Ning, an
analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures.
European markets were seen edging higher, with financial
spread-betters predicting London's FTSE 100, Paris's
CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX would open up as
much as 0.3 percent. U.S. stock futures were up 0.1
percent, hinting at a firm Wall Street start.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan fell 0.4 percent, dragged lower by a 1.9
percent plunge in its technology sector. Among
the regional equities markets, only Seoul and Jakarta, which
stayed near its lifetime highs, were in the red.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index extended
losses to close down 0.4 percent after touching an 8-week low,
as a weakening yen soured the outlook for local exporters and
foreign investors reduced their holdings.
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics shed 3.2
percent to a 10-week low, exposing the industry's vulnerability
to a clouding outlook for high-end smartphone device shipments
"Concerns about South Korean tech firms' fundamentals have
increased, with high-end smartphone device shipments expected to
slow down this year," said Park Young-joo, an analyst at Woori
Investment & Securities.
Global investor sentiment improved on Friday as a rise in
the German Ifo business morale index gave further evidence for
Europe's largest economy picking up speed, and European banks
were to repay the European Central Bank a larger sum of money
than expected to highlight a stabilising euro zone financial
system.
In China, data on Sunday showed profits earned by industrial
companies rose 17.3 percent in December from a year earlier to
895.2 billion yuan ($143.9 billion), adding to evidence of a
fourth-quarter economic recovery.
Spot gold steadied around $1,659.90 an ounce on
Monday, still below its 200-day moving average.
U.S. crude inched up 0.2 percent to $96.09 a barrel
and Brent steadied around $113.27.
London copper, another industrial commodity linked
to demand prospects, rose 0.4 percent to $8,061.25 a tonne.
YEN UNDER PRESSURE
The yen extended losses to fresh lows earlier in the
session, but Japanese equities gave up morning gains ahead of
Japan's corporate reporting season, which enters full swing this
week.
Japan's Nikkei stock average closed down 0.9 percent
after briefly striking a fresh 32-month high above 11,000 in the
morning. It jumped 2.9 percent on Friday to log an 11th straight
week of gains, its longest such run since 1971.
Against the yen, the dollar hit 91.26 early on
Monday, its highest level since June 2010 while the euro
touched 122.91, its highest point since April.
Analysts estimate that a one-yen decline against the dollar
is worth around a 1 percent increase in combined recurring
profits at all listed Japanese firms. Of total estimates for
companies, there are more analysts' upgrades than downgrades.
New Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called for aggressive
monetary easing and huge fiscal spending to beat deflation. The
yen has fallen some 13 percent since mid-November when he began
making those calls as part of his election campaign.
"The potent mix of Abenomics and strong risk appetite abroad
is continuing to soften the yen, which means investors will
still be buying stocks," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market
analyst at Rakuten Securities.
In sharp contrast to U.S. and German equities, the Nikkei
remains well below levels before the financial crisis in 2008,
reflecting the magnitude of negative effect from the yen's
strength. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index
closed at its highest in more than five years on solid U.S.
corporate earnings on Friday and Frankfurt's DAX index
also scaled five-year highs.
The yen is stronger than around 105 to the dollar before the
2008 financial crisis, but the euro hovers well below the
pre-crisis levels. The Korean won is weaker against pre-Lehman
levels against both the dollar and the yen.
Investors will focus this week on the Federal Reserve's Open
Market Committee statement on Wednesday and U.S. nonfarm
payrolls due on Friday.
Sluggish equities weighed on Asian credit markets, widening
the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
by 1 basis point.