GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain, dollar near 3-yr high on US jobs afterglow

* Asian shares track gains in Wall Street
* Concerns about Beijing's tough credit stance weigh on
China shares
* Dollar seen supported on Fed's policy outlook
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 9 Asian shares gained on Tuesday,
taking heart from a rally on Wall Street spurred by strong U.S.
job data last week, while the U.S. dollar held near a three-year
high against a basket of currencies.
But Chinese shares underperformed on concerns over Beijing's
credit reform drive to rebalance the economy and as
unexpectedly high inflation data shut out any near-term
possibility of monetary support for economic growth.
European shares were expected to open higher, however, with
and Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE 100 seen
trading up around 0.4 percent.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei share average rose 2.3
percent, looking set to hit a six-week closing high, while
MSCI's Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index rose 1.2
percent.
The rally came after U.S. S&P 500 index gained 0.5 percent,
to 1,640.46, while the index's futures contract gained
another 0.4 percent in Asian trade on Tuesday.
After U.S. close on Monday, Dow component Alcoa Inc,
the largest U.S. aluminium producer, reported a
larger-than-expected quarterly profit, excluding one-time items
such as restructuring costs and legal expenses, kicking off the
earning season.
"Market focus is going to be the U.S. reporting season, and
the Alcoa result was modestly better than anticipated," said
Martin Lakos, division director at Macquarie Private Wealth in
Sydney.
CHINA CREDIT WORRIES
Chinese shares were softer, however, with the CSI300
of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings
little changed after a 2.8 percent fall the previous day.
China's leadership laid out plans to ensure banks would
support an economic rebalancing to more efficient, high-end
manufacturing from ageing industries facing overcapacity and
extravagant investment funded by cheap debt.
Data showed on Tuesday China's annual consumer inflation
accelerated more than expected in June as food costs soared,
limiting any near-term room for the People's Bank of China to
loosen policy to underpin the slowing economy.
"I don't think anybody's expecting Beijing to loosen
(policy), the key here is more efficient credit allocation and
for that reason, people will be watching out for the money
supply and loan growth data this time round," said Kelvin Wong,
Julius Baer's China-Hong Kong equity analyst.
That data is expected by July 15. Beijing is due to release
June trade numbers on Wednesday, and second-quarter GDP growth
is due on Monday, as are monthly urban investment, industrial
output and retail sales figures.
DOLLAR SHINES
The dollar index, which measures the value of the
greenback versus a basket of six major currencies, stood flat at
84.181, not far from Monday's high of 84.588, its strongest
since July 2010.
"The policy divergences between the Fed and the developed
countries like...UK and Japan are likely to widen over time and
that will continue to favour dollar strength," said Sim Moh
Siong, FX strategist for Bank of Singapore.
The dollar fetched 101.24 yen, having hit five-week
high of 101.54 yen on Monday while the euro traded at $1.2886
, not far from seven-week low of $1.2806 set on Friday.
Expectations that a stronger U.S. economy will give the Fed
room to begin tapering its bond-buying, most likely in
September, have sparked a nearly 5 percent rally in the dollar
and some 50-basis point rise in the benchmark 10-year U.S. bond
yield since mid-June.
The yield on U.S. 10-year notes had risen as high as 2.755
percent on Monday, though bargain-hunting pushed it back to
2.653 percent.
Oil futures dipped, slipping from Monday's
multi-month highs as news that a major Libyan oilfield and an
Iraqi pipeline were returning to service eased concerns about
global oil supplies sparked by unrest in Egypt.
Gold extended a rebound to a second day after breaking
through a key technical level and as China inflation data
boosted its appeal as a hedge against rising prices in the
world's second-biggest buyer of the metal.
Spot gold rose 1.8 percent to $1,259.26 an ounce by
0545 GMT.