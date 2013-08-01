GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, commodities up on China PMI; dollar off 6-wk low

* China official PMI comes in better than expected
* Asian shares head for first gain in four days
* Australian dollar off 3-yr lows, dollar up from 6-wk lows
* Commodity prices extend gains, though gold eases
By Dominic Lau and Wayne Cole
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Aug 1 Asian shares and commodity
prices edged higher on Thursday after China's official
manufacturing activity data came in better than expected, easing
some concerns of a sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy.
The Australian dollar, which is seen as a proxy of Chinese
growth because of the countries' strong trade links, pulled away
from a three-year trough of $0.8910 hit in early deals. The
currency was last at $0.8971, up 0.3 percent on the day.
European shares were expected to open slightly firmer, with
both Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX seen
up 0.2 percent, while U.S. S&P 500 index futures added
0.5 percent.
Growth in China's manufacturing sector picked up slightly
last month, an official survey showed, exceeding market
expectations.
"People are pretty sceptical about the number itself. You
will see short-term relief...but not massive relief," a hedge
fund manager said.
A separate HSBC PMI survey showed China's factory activity
shrank for a third straight month in July, matching a
preliminary reading published last week.
Still, the official data was enough to spur Chinese stocks
higher and lend support to regional equities. Asian shares
measured by MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index
added 0.1 percent to be on track to snap a three-day losing run.
China's CSI300 index advanced 1.4 percent after
trading up by as much as 2.4 percent earlier in the session.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei share average climbed 2.5
percent.
Beijing is trying to tackle overcapacity in industries such
as steel, cement and shipbuilding, but wants to make sure the
economy, which has slowed in nine out of the past 10 quarters,
does not lose too much momentum in the process.
It has unveiled a series of targetted steps in recent weeks,
including spending on social housing and railways and tax cuts
for small businesses.
Commodity prices were also buoyed by China's official PMI.
Brent crude gained 0.2 percent to just below $108 a
barrel. It had climbed 0.7 percent after the U.S. Federal
Reserve said it would continue to buy $85 billion in assets per
month, and made no mention of when it might start scaling back.
Copper prices rose 0.4 percent, extending a 2.2
percent bounce in the previous session, while gold eased
0.2 percent to around $1,320 an ounce, reversing early gains as
the U.S. currency strengthened.
The dollar was up 0.5 percent against a basket of
major currencies, pulling away from a six-week trough hit on
Wednesday.
The greenback was up 0.5 percent at 98.425 yen, while
the euro dipped 0.2 percent to $1.32735.
ECB, BOE IN SPOTLIGHT
Policy meetings at the European Central Bank and the Bank of
England could see both reaffirm their guidance that rates will
stay low for an extended period, perhaps to the benefit of the
U.S. dollar.
Overnight, Wall Street stocks had ended near flat.
Stocks and commodities had been supported by data that
showed the U.S. economy grew an annualised 1.7 percent in the
second quarter, beating forecasts of a 1.0 percent rise.
However, growth in the previous four quarters was revised
down and the overall impression was of a sub-par performance.
While Treasury yields dipped slightly on the statement, the
market still suspects the Fed will start slowing its stimulus
sooner rather than later.
"We continue to expect tapering of the open-ended asset
purchases to commence in the autumn, probably already following
the September 18th FOMC meeting. If not, then certainly before
year-end," said Martin McMahon, an economist at Commonwealth
Bank of Australia.
Much might depend on what the U.S. payrolls report shows on
Friday. Forecasts favour a solid increase of 184,000 with
perhaps a chance of an upside surprise after the ADP survey
showed private jobs rose 200,000 in July.