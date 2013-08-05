GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar soft after tepid US jobs data

* Nikkei falls, hurt by yen; Asian shares ex-Japan up
slightly
* Dlr defensive as traders reduce bets on Fed tapering in
Sept
* European shares seen opening a bit higher
* NZ dlr plunges on food safety scare affecting top exporter
* Aussie hits 3-yr low ahead of likely rate cut by RBA
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 5 Asian shares were tepid and the
U.S. dollar was on the defensive on Monday after data showed
U.S. employers slowed their pace of hiring, while the New
Zealand dollar tumbled after a food-safety scare affected dairy
exports of the country's largest company.
Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.2 percent while
shares in South Korea, Australia and Singapore all slipped,
underperforming Wall Street, which ended at record highs on
Friday in part helped by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve
may delay scaling back its stimulus.
Asian shares ex-Japan eked out small gains,
however, helped by Chinese stocks, which benefited from report
by China's official Xinhua news agency that China may relax its
one-child policy.
European shares are slated to track U.S. small gains on
Friday. France's CAC 40 was seen up 0.2 percent while
Germany's Dax and Britain's FTSE were both seen
gaining 0.1 percent. U.S. share futures were down 0.1
percent.
U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by 162,000 in July, more than
20,000 below a median market estimate, and a decline in the size
of the workforce saw the unemployment rate fall to 7.4 percent,
its lowest in more than four years.
"The data wasn't all that clear cut. It's like one of those
days when it's hard to call it sunny or overcast. I spent
Saturday morning looking at the numbers to consider how to
interpret it," said Seiya Nakajima, chief economist at Itochu
Corp.
While the data pointed to a gradual recovery, some of its
details, such as fall in hourly wages, cast the declining
jobless rate in a poor light and raised doubts over whether the
economy has improved enough for the Fed to begin reducing bond
purchases at its next meeting in September.
That saw some banks push back forecasts for when the Fed
would begin tapering its $85 billion-a-month bond buying,
although half of the 18 primary dealers in a Reuters poll still
expect it to start next month.
U.S. 10-year T-notes traded at a yield of 2.611 percent
, still way below Friday's high of 2.749 percent,
which was just below a two-year high of 2.755 percent hit in
July.
U.S. interest rate futures were firm on
Monday after sizable gains on Friday as traders increased bets
the Fed would wait until 2015 before raising short-term
borrowing costs.
That helped to cap the dollar index, which stood
little changed at 81.911, having fallen 0.5 percent on Friday
and coming within sight of a six-week low of 81.407 hit on July
31.
The euro bought $1.3280, flat on the day but holding
on to most of Friday's gains. The dollar slipped 0.3 percent to
around 98.65 yen, down from a high around 99.95 seen late
last week.
The biggest mover was the New Zealand dollar, which fell to
a 14-month low after dairy exporter Fonterra, the
country's largest company, found botulism bacteria in some of
its products, which prompted China to halt all milk powder
imports from New Zealand and Australia.
The kiwi fell to as low as $0.7670 and last stood
at $0.7781, or 0.6 percent below its levels late last week.
"It's a pretty serious development for New Zealand given how
important dairy is. But what usually happens with these food
quality issues is that as details come out, people tend to feel
more reassured," said Chris Tennent-Brown, FX economist at
Commonwealth Bank in Sydney.
The Australian dollar also slipped sharply to a three-year
low of $0.8848, after the country's retail sales data
fell short of market forecast and reinforced expectations of
further rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
Swap rates now imply a 91 percent chance that rates
will fall 25 basis points to a record low of 2.50 percent at the
RBA's policy meeting on Tuesday.