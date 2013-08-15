版本:
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks slip on Fed stimulus uncertainty

* Nikkei drops from one-week closing high as yen strengthens
    * Euro buoyed as data confirms 18-month euro zone recession
over

    By Lisa Twaronite
    TOKYO, Aug 15 Asian stocks got off to a weak
start on Thursday, as uncertainty on when the U.S. Federal
Reserve may start to pare back its stimulus offset any cheer
from a brighter economic picture in Europe. 
    The dollar was also on the defensive, mainly hamstrung by
the lack of clarity around the Fed's stimulus plans in the
coming months. 
    It sank about 0.2 percent against its Japanese counterpart 
to 97.90 yen, and pressured Tokyo's Nikkei stock average
 down 1.3 percent, off a one-week closing high hit on
Wednesday, with thin summer conditions amplifying moves.    
    "Due to thin trade, we need to brace for unpredictable moves
in late trade such as leveraged ETF trade and futures trade by
program traders," said Toshihiko Matsuno, a senior strategist at
SMBC Friend Securities.     
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 dipped slightly in early trading and then was
flat.
    Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar fell
about 0.1 percent as the euro rose about 0.1 percent to $1.3265
.     
    Data on Wednesday showed that the economies of Germany and
France grew more quickly than expected in the second quarter,
pulling the euro zone out of an 18-month recession.
 
    The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes 
edged away from nearly two-year highs hit earlier this week. A
sell-off of U.S. Treasuries on Monday and Tuesday saw yields
post their biggest two-day increase since early July on
speculation that signs of U.S. and European economic growth
might lead the Fed to taper its $85 billion-a-month in asset
purchases as early as September.
    A Reuters poll released on Wednesday showed a majority of
economists expect the Fed to reduce bond purchases at its Sept.
17-18 policy meeting. 
    Recent U.S. data have supported appeared to back both an
early and late start to reducing the Fed's stimulus, with
comments from several Fed officials doing little to clarify the
policy outlook. 
    St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on
Wednesday that the Fed risks pushing inflation even lower if it
tapers bond purchases too aggressively, and could take a more
cautious approach by initially only scaling back by a small
amount. 
    U.S. producer prices were flat in July, data on Wednesday
showed, suggesting domestic inflation will likely stay below the
Fed's 2 percent target for the foreseeable future.
 
    Data on Thursday will include the July consumer price index,
industrial production, jobless claims for the most recent week
and a U.S. mid-Atlantic business survey. 
    In commodities markets, copper added 0.2 percent to
$7,332.25 a tonne, while gold firmed to $1,341.30 per
ounce. 
    Brent crude prices rose 0.2 percent to $110.44 a
barrel.
