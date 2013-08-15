版本:
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks slip as markets seek Fed clarity

* Dollar drops as Japan ministers quash corporate tax-cut
hopes
    * Nikkei skids 2.1 pct, moving away from one-week closing
high
    * Euro buoyed as data confirms 18-month euro zone recession
over


    By Lisa Twaronite
    TOKYO, Aug 15 Asian stocks fell on Thursday and
the dollar slipped as uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal
Reserve will start to pare back its stimulus offset a brighter
economic picture in Europe. 
    Japanese shares led losses, after cabinet ministers shot
down a media report earlier this week that the government is
considering cuts in corporate taxes.
    European shares were expected to fall slightly from
2-1/2-month highs on Thursday, with financial spreadbetters
predicting Britain's FTSE 100 to open 7 points lower, or
0.1 percent; Germany's DAX to drop 8 points, or 0.1
percent; and France's CAC 40 to open flat. U.S. stock
futures were little changed.
    The dollar tumbled about 0.5 percent against the Japanese
currency to 97.63 yen, while the euro fell 0.2 percent to
buy 129.76 yen. 
    Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar fell
about 0.3 percent as the euro rose about 0.3 percent to $1.3292
.
    The stronger yen and fading tax-cut hopes pressured Tokyo's
Nikkei stock average, which skidded 2.1 percent, off a
one-week closing high hit on Wednesday. Thin summer conditions
amplified moves, market participants said.    
    Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga and Finance
Minister Taro Aso both downplayed this week's report in the
Nikkei business daily that the government is considering
lowering the corporate tax. Aso said such cuts would not have an
immediate impact on the economy. 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 slipped 0.2 percent.
    Data on Wednesday showed that the economies of Germany and
France grew more quickly than expected in the second quarter,
pulling the euro zone out of an 18-month recession.
 
  
    
    MIXED SIGNALS
    The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes 
edged away from nearly two-year highs hit earlier this week.
    A selloff of U.S. Treasuries on Monday and Tuesday saw
yields post their biggest two-day increase since early July on
speculation that signs of U.S. and European economic growth
might lead the Fed to taper its $85 billion-a-month in asset
purchases as early as September.
    A Reuters poll on Wednesday showed a majority of economists
expect the Fed to reduce bond purchases at its Sept. 17-18
policy meeting. 
    "The market is getting nervous about tapering. I expect that
to happen in September and the dollar to start rising then. But
it is likely to go through some adjustment before that as there
are concerns that tapering could spark risk-off trading as it
did in May-June," said Hideki Amikura, forex manager at Nomura
Trust and Banking.
    Recent U.S. data sent mixed signals on the strength of the
economic recovery, and comments from Fed officials fell short of
clarifying the bank's policy outlook. 
    St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on
Wednesday that the Fed risks pushing inflation even lower if it
tapers bond purchases too aggressively, and could take a more
cautious approach by initially only scaling back by a small
amount. 
    U.S. producer prices were flat in July, data on Wednesday
showed, suggesting domestic inflation will likely stay below the
Fed's 2 percent target for the foreseeable future.
 
    Data on Thursday will include the July consumer price index,
industrial production, jobless claims for the most recent week
and a U.S. mid-Atlantic business survey. 
    In commodities markets, copper slipped 0.3 percent
to $7,296.50, moving away from a nine-week high hit on Tuesday.
Gold slipped from earlier highs, buying $1,339.27 per
ounce, after gaining around 1 percent in the previous session. 
    Brent crude prices rose 0.4 percent to $110.62 a
barrel, extending gains from the previous session on a drop in
U.S. oil inventories. Investors also feared unrest in Egypt
could choke key supply routes or spill over into key oil
producing nations.
