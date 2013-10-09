GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar bounces from 8-mth low; Obama, Congress look for way out

| TOKYO
TOKYO Oct 10 The dollar pulled further away
from an eight-month low on Thursday on hopes of a break in the
U.S. fiscal standoff, with President Barack Obama meeting
Republican and Democrat lawmakers to discuss the government
shutdown and raising the borrowing limit.
Asian shares were also expected to get some relief, while
U.S. Standard & Poor's 500 E-mini futures added 0.3
percent, indicating a firmer open on Wall Street on Thursday
after the S&P 500 index edged up 0.1 percent overnight.
House Democrats will journey to the White House later on
Wednesday, and House Republican leaders will make the visit on
Thursday as the search intensifies for a way to break the
impasse that has worried markets and sparked warnings about the
potential for economic havoc.
Some Republicans and Democrats also floated the possibility
of a short-term increase in the debt limit to allow time for
broader negotiations on the budget.
Financial markets have been optimistic that a deal between
the two sides would be reached by the Oct. 17 deadline to avoid
an historic U.S. debt default.
But strains in short-term interest rates and funding markets
increased as the date drew ever closer, keeping investors on
edge.
"We think a resolution to the debt ceiling impasse in
increasingly likely to be a last minute affair, and market
anxiety seems likely to build up as we head into next week. We
expect to see dollar/yen test lower in the days ahead," analysts
at BNP Paribas wrote in a note.
The dollar held steady at 97.465 yen after gaining
0.5 percent in the previous session, its best one-day percentage
rise in two weeks. It hit a five-week low against the Japanese
currency on Tuesday.
The minutes of the Federal Reserve's September meeting
revealing the decision not to reduce its $85 billion a month
bond-buying programme was a "close call" also helped buoy the
U.S. currency.
"This is consistent with our expectations that the Fed will
taper purchases at the upcoming December meeting. That said, the
ongoing federal government shutdown and upcoming expiration of
the debt ceiling suggests that the decision to taper could be
pushed into 2014," Barclays Capital said in a note.
"A sooner resolution to the fiscal risks that cloud the
outlook could keep December on the table, but a longer stalemate
could dampen growth sufficiently and lead to a tapering in the
first quarter of 2014 or later," it added.
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar
climbed further away from an eight-month low.
As the dollar regained some of its footing, gold
dipped 0.1 percent to around $1,305.7 an ounce, adding to
Wednesday's 0.9 percent decline.
U.S. crude prices eased 0.2 percent to about $101.5 a
barrel, extending a 1.9 percent tumble in the previous session
as the largest weekly buildup of U.S. stocks in a year weighed
further on a market already concerned that Washington's budget
standoff would curb demand in the world's biggest oil consumer.