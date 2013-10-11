GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rally to 3-wk highs on hopes U.S. avoids default

* Asian stocks track Wall Street higher, yen broadly lower
* All eyes on whether Washington can agree on a debt deal
* Some progress seen, but situation still very fluid
* European stocks seen rising for a second session
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 11 Asian stocks jumped to three-week
highs on Friday as investors took a chance and cheered perceived
progress in Washington to avert a possible debt default, even
though questions remained over whether a deal could be struck in
the next week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.2 percent, reaching highs not seen since
Sept. 19. Tokyo's Nikkei climbed 1.2 percent.
The region's emerging markets also rose, with Chinese
and Indian shares both up around 1.0 percent.
MSCI's broad emerging benchmark equity index put on
0.7 percent.
Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to
open up by 41-43 points, a rise of 0.7 percent. Germany's DAX
was seen opening 53-60 points higher, also a 0.7
percent gain.
The rally in Asia came after U.S. stocks jumped more
than 2 percent in their biggest one-day gain since Jan. 2 as
investors became more confident that squabbling U.S. politicians
would at the very least avert a possible U.S. debt default next
week.
"The situation is fluid but it seems like progress is being
made on averting the worst-case scenario. But a short-term
solution should be met with short-term enthusiasm," analysts at
Nomura wrote in a client note.
Republican lawmakers, who have not passed budget funding, on
Thursday offered a plan that would extend the U.S. government's
borrowing authority for several weeks, staving off a default
that could otherwise come as soon as Oct. 17.
While no deal emerged from a meeting at the White House, the
two sides appeared ready to end a political crisis that has
shuttered much of the U.S. government and pushed the country
close to default.
"We are watching this very closely like everyone else. Some
people have been going into cash. I wish we were all focusing on
matters of economics and earnings, but we are unfortunately
trading on this soap opera," said Michael Cuggino, president and
portfolio manager at Permanent Portfolio Funds.
YEN EASES
In currency markets, the 'risk-on' mood is clearly reflected
in the yen, which sagged across the board, particularly against
higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian dollar.
The Aussie climbed 0.5 percent to a three-week high of 93.44
yen. For some traders, the Aussie/yen cross is seen
as a risk barometer.
The dollar and euro rose to respective 1-1/2 week highs of
98.56 yen 133.45.
The euro was steady at $1.3535, holding the dollar
index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a
basket of major currencies, under a two-week high set overnight.
Gold nursed losses, struggling to pull away from a
one-week low of $1,282.36 an ounce.
Copper put on 0.1 percent to $7,153.00 a tonne,
adding to Thursday's 0.6 percent rise, while U.S. crude
eased 0.3 percent to $102.70 a barrel, following a 1.4 percent
rally.
Traders warned the U.S. fiscal crisis remained fluid and any
setback in resolving it could see markets quickly turn tail.
"In the interim, fourth-quarter GDP will surely feel the
adverse effects from the slowdown in economic activity and the
lack of transparency with respect to economic data releases,"
said Bonnie Baha, senior portfolio manager at DoubleLine Capital
in Los Angeles.
"As a result, under the current set of circumstances, the
prospect of a QE tapering is almost certainly off the table for
2013," she added, referring to the Federal Reserve's bond-buying
stimulus programme known as Quantitative Easing.