GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro makes move on yen, China shares outperform

* Euro tests 4-year peaks against yen, one-month top on US
dollar
* Shanghai shares up, investors shrug off tensions over air
zone
* Other Asian stock markets mixed, Japan ends lower
* European stocks seen opening flat to modestly higher
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Nov 27 The euro raced to fresh highs on
both the yen and U.S. dollar on Wednesday, while Shanghai stocks
shrugged off geopolitical concerns to outpace an otherwise
lacklustre regional performance.
European stocks were poised for a subdued start with
financial spreadbetters expecting flat to small gains for
Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's
CAC 40.
The single currency touched a four-year peak against the yen
and a one-month high on the dollar as speculators wrestled with
major chart resistance at 138.00 yen and $1.3600. A break here
would likely open the way to further gains for euro bulls.
While most share markets were subdued after a flat finish on
Wall Street, China's CSI300 of leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-shares stood out with a 0.9 percent gain.
Investors there seemed unperturbed by the step up in
tensions over Beijing's demands that airlines inform them when
flying over disputed islands in the East China Sea, a move the
White House termed "unnecessarily inflammatory."
The United States responded on Tuesday by flying two unarmed
B-52 bombers over the region, while ANA and Japan Airlines
stopped sending Chinese authorities their flight plans
for routes that pass through the zone.
"It is bubbling away under the surface. In an environment
where there's not a lot of data, then keeping one eye on
geopolitics is probably going to be a good idea as well, because
you never know what might come of that," said Sue Trinh, senior
currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
In truth there was no clear theme running through markets,
except perhaps for a reluctance to get involved ahead of the
U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and next week's payrolls
report.
Japan's Nikkei eased 0.4 percent to inch further
away from the six-month peak touched on Monday. Conviction was
equally lacking elsewhere, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.1
percent.
Wall Street had faded late on Tuesday after upbeat U.S. data
on home building and house prices were offset by a disappointing
reading on consumer confidence.
The Dow shed its early gains to end flat, while the
S&P 500 Index eked out a 0.01 percent rise.
The Nasdaq managed to outperform thanks to gains in
big-cap technology stocks and finished above 4,000 for the first
time since the dot-com bubble burst in 2000.
LOW FOR LONGER
In debt markets it was notable that investors continue to
push out the date when the Federal Reserve might first raise
official rates, proof the central bank has succeeded in
divorcing tapering from tightening.
Eurodollar and Fed fund futures extended
their three-month-old rally with many contracts reaching new
highs. The market no longer has a first hike priced in until the
very end of 2015, while before the Fed's September decision not
to taper, it had been wagering on late 2014.
That sea change has in turn tempered the rise in longer-term
rates with yields on 10-year Treasury paper slipping to 2.71
percent from a peak of 2.84 percent last week.
It might also be one reason the U.S. dollar is struggling
against some of its major counterparts. The euro got as far as
$1.3600 on Wednesday, its highest since Oct. 31.
The single currency also pushed above 138.00 yen
for the first time in four years and looked to be heading for
the 2009 peak around 139.18.
The gains have come even as a who's who of officials at the
European Central Bank opened the door to more policy easing
including a negative deposit rate.
The dollar has also lost altitude against sterling
and the Swiss franc over the last couple of weeks.
In contrast the dollar has fared much better against the
yen, thanks in part to the Bank of Japan's continued commitment
to its massive asset-buying campaign.
Indeed, BOJ board member Sayuri Shirai said the central bank
should not hesitate to ease monetary policy further if risks to
the economy and prices materialise.
The dollar was hovering at 101.50 yen just off the
recent six-month peak around 101.91.
In commodities, U.S. crude oil was pressured after industry
group American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a 6.9 million
barrel rise in crude oil inventories, far higher than the
600,000-barrel build anticipated by analysts.
Nymex crude eased 22 cents to $93.47 a barrel,
leaving it not far from five-month lows.
Brent crude oil futures was steadier at $111.00 a
barrel as investors concluded that a deal between Iran and world
powers would bring no immediate increase in crude supplies.