GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei hits highest close in nearly 6 yrs; rupiah, baht slide

* Yen slips to 6-month low vs dollar, Nikkei jumps 1.8 pct
* Asian ex-Japan shares up 0.6 pct, hitting one-week high
* Aussie dollar rises after robust investment data
* Indonesian rupiah drops to 12,000/dollar, 1st time since
March '09
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Nov 28 Asian shares were in a buoyant
mood, with Japanese stocks hitting their highest close in nearly
six years after the yen fell sharply on relatively positive U.S.
economic data, while two major regional currencies slumped.
Financial bookmakers expected major European indexes
to open flat to modestly higher on Thursday .
U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week and the
November Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer
confidence improved from a preliminary reading, while the
Chicago PMI held up better than expected last month after
surging in October.
A soft October durable goods report was the only dent to an
otherwise upbeat set of figures.
"The U.S. economic data were very pro-tapering, despite the
weakness in the durable goods data," Steven Englander, global
head of G10 FX strategy at Citigroup, wrote in a note.
The Indonesian rupiah fell to its psychological
support at 12,000 per dollar, the first time since March 2009.
The currency is seen vulnerable to capital outflows once the
U.S. Federal Reserve begins dialling back the massive stimulus
that has fuelled asset prices in emerging markets.
Investors are focusing more closely on data as they weigh
the odds of when the Fed is likely to start unwinding its $85
billion-a-month bond-buying campaign. Many investors expect the
Fed will begin tapering in the first quarter of next year if the
economy continues to improve.
"On tapering and USD, we have been struck by how much of the
market continues to assign a very low probability of a December
or January tapering," Englander said.
"Investors are focused on next week's labour market release,
but the stronger than expected data suggests that some revision
of probabilities is merited even going into the numbers."
The dollar hit a six-month high against of 102.28 yen
, adding to a 0.8 percent gain overnight and setting its
sight on a 4-1/2 peak of 103.74 yen reached in May.
As the yen tumbled, Tokyo's Nikkei finished up 1.8
percent at 15,727.12, the highest closing level since December
2007.
The Nikkei is up 51 percent this year in local currency
terms, outpacing a 27 percent jump in the U.S. S&P 500
and a 16 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 index.
Investors have been using the yen as a funding currency for
carry trades with the Bank of Japan committed to keeping
ultra-loose monetary policy to shore up growth -- a contrast
with the Fed which is moving towards a turn in policy.
ASIA UNDERPERFORMS
The Thai baht dropped to an 11-week low of 32.20
per dollar as October manufacturing output fell more than
expected, adding to the country's economic woes as political
tensions heightened. The SET index dipped 0.1 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.6 percent, hitting a one-week high.
Still, the Asian gauge is only up 1.7 percent this year, sharply
underperforming U.S., European and Japanese share markets.
On Wednesday, the Dow Jones industrial average and
the S&P 500 closed at record highs while the tech-heavy Nasdaq
finished at a 13-year peak. U.S. markets will be closed
on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
The euro was steady at $1.3585, having hit a
four-week high in the previous session after news that Germany's
two major parties had formed a grand coalition.
The Australian dollar climbed 0.5 percent to $0.9126 on the
day, further off a three-month low, after better than expected
business investment data reinforced expectations that the
Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to cut its base rate from
the current record low of 2.5 percent.
"In a year's time, we're probably looking at growth heading
back to around 3 percent, which is more optimistic than what the
RBA was expressing," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP
Capital Investors.
"Ultimately, it would also be consistent with it leaving
rates on hold ahead of a possible rate hike sometime around
September or October next year."
U.S. crude prices was steady at around $92.3 a
barrel, pausing after a 1.5 percent slide overnight as a higher
than expected build in inventories weighed down prices.
Gold gained 0.3 percent to about $1,241.7 an ounce,
recouping a 0.4 percent decline in the previous session and
moving away from a four-month low of $1,227.34 hit on Monday.