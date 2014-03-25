GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge up as upbeat data brighten U.S. outlook

| TOKYO, March 26
TOKYO, March 26 Asian shares edged higher in
early trade on Wednesday on fresh signs of strength in the U.S.
economy and diminishing concerns over the diplomatic standoff
between the West and Russia.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.2 percent, with Australia stocks 0.6
percent higher. Nikkei futures <0#NIY:> last stood at 0.7
percent above their local close.
U.S. consumer confidence rose more than expected in March,
climbing to its highest level since January 2008 and U.S. house
prices increased solidly in January.
The reports were the latest in a string of positive reads on
the U.S. economy, adding more credence to the view that softness
earlier this year was related to inclement weather and not
economic weakness.
The upbeat data helped Wall Street shares rebound after a
two-day decline, with the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gaining 0.4 percent.
Geopolitical tensions over Ukraine eased somewhat after a
meeting of Western leaders ended with little more than
fist-shaking at Russia. U.S. President Barack Obama and his
allies agreed to hold off on more damaging economic sanctions
unless Moscow goes beyond the seizure of Crimea.
The news that Moscow's and Kiev's foreign ministers had held
an impromptu first meeting also led investors to believe the
crisis triggered by Russia's annexation of Crimea is not heading
into a wider armed conflict.
"The markets were worried that Russia might invade the
southern or eastern part of Ukraine after Crimea. But the
chances of that happening seems to be slim now, reducing
investors' risk aversion," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of
forex at Societe Generale.
Investor relief was palpable in Russia, where the rouble
firmed to pre-Crimea crisis levels.
The rouble rose about 1.5 percent on Tuesday against the
dollar-euro basket, its biggest gain in 1-1/2 years, to 41.68 to
the basket, hitting a one-month high.
The MSCI emerging equities index also rose to a
two-week high, with Brazilian shares tapping five-week
highs despite a downgrade of Brazil's credit rating by U.S.
rating firm Standard & Poor's.
Expectations that China will take more steps to bolster its
sagging economy also underpinned many markets leveraged to the
Asian giant, including Brazil, Australia as well as a host of
commodities.
London copper futures rose to a two-week high of
$6,623.75 per tonne on Tuesday, while other commodities that had
been battered earlier this month -- ranging from iron ore and
steel -- also rebounded from their lows.
The Australian dollar hit four-month high of $0.9175 on
Tuesday and last stood at $0.9159.
Other major currencies were stuck in well-worn ranges, with
the euro fetching $1.3826 and the yen changing hands at
102.28 yen to the dollar.
On the other hand, precious metals lost some of their
allure as concerns over Ukraine ease and as U.S. short-term
rates have risen.
Gold hit a five-week low of $1,305.59 per once on Tuesday
and last stood at $1,309.54 while silver dropped to
seven-week low of $19.78 per once.
